There's so much to write about the Ferrari Purosangue. After all, it's the first four-door production model and would be among the last ones to carry a naturally aspirated V12. It's also the first to use a modular platform that can accommodate a hybrid powertrain. Just don't call it Ferrari's first SUV as it's more of a five-door grand tourer than an adventure vehicle.

But among the bevy of information that came with the long-anticipated model, there's one that you shouldn't miss – the Ferrari Purosangue is the first model to use the Ferrari Active Suspension Technology (FAST) system.

In its quest to provide the best ride quality and handling for its all-new model, Ferrari turned to Multimatic and its TrueActive Spool Valve (TASV) Damper system. The Purosangue is the first model to use the Canadian firm's technology, which promises ultimate performance, stability, and riding comfort – all delivered without compromise.

The Multimatic TASV Dampers aims to redefine the role of dampers. It claims that existing passive and adaptive dampers are reactive systems that react to driver inputs and road conditions. In contrast, the TASV Dampers are said to be truly active – capable of exerting force on the vehicle in anticipation of road conditions and driving maneuvers.

In a nutshell, the TASV Dampers claim to adjust everything to optimal settings before they happen. This is made possible through the use of an electric motor with spool valve damping to supplement vehicle springs with parallel force actuation.

From the release:

TASV Dampers use a unique liquid cooled 48V three-phase brushless electric motor to deliver supplemental force through a bespoke twin-lead ball screw and gearbox assembly into the damper shaft. The system is efficiently designed to minimize package space, weight, and rotational inertia. On the Ferrari Purosangue each damper actuator assembly is equipped with an onboard motor control module that receives direct commands from a vehicle dynamics controller based on control strategies that optimize the performance envelope of the vehicle and the ride-comfort of its occupants.

"TrueActive Dampers were created to empower the suspension system with the ability to simultaneously deliver what the driver wants, what the tires want, and what the vehicle needs to attain a performance envelope and level of vehicle control far beyond what is possible with electronically adaptive and semi-active systems," said Raj Nair, President and COO of Multimatic.

"This truly innovative technology is the culmination of Multimatic’s experience with vehicle dynamics optimization, suspension system development, and unique spool valve damping, embedded in a product that provides the optimal on-track capability and on-road driveability."