Here comes the inevitable comparison of arguably the three top super SUVs available today. However, we must acknowledge that this isn't really an apples-to-apples matchup. It might seem that way initially, but the Purosangue lives a very different existence, and not just in terms of price. Keep this in mind as we explore the world of ultra-fast, ultra-exclusive, and ultra-expensive people movers.

And what a world it is. Who would imagine even as recently as 10 years ago we'd be talking about 190-mph SUVs from Aston Martin, Lamborghini, and Ferrari? Actually, that's the first point of contention, because Ferrari is adamant that the Purosangue isn't an SUV. Such branding isn't uncommon among automakers seeking to promote a more exciting vehicle, but Ferrari backs up the claim with a Purosangue that features a lower stance, has better weight distribution, and offers more power than the competition.

Speaking of competition, at approximately $400,000 it's also significantly more expensive than even the upgraded versions of the DBX and Urus, namely the DBX707 and Urus Performante. Those are the trim levels for which we're comparing the Purosangue, which could itself evolve to offer an upgraded version in the future. Hence our disclaimer about this not really being an even comparison, but like you, we're curious to see how everything stacks up right now. So let's get to it.

Power And Performance

This is what everyone wants to know, and the Purosangue holds nearly all the aces. Emphasis there is nearly, because Ferrari's official 0-62 mph (0-100 km/h) time is just a tad behind the DBX707. Curiously, the Purosangue's top speed is listed as being greater than 193 mph, the exact figure Aston Martin lists for its super SUV.

Vehicle Engine/Transmission Horsepower Torque 0-62 MPH Top Speed Ferrari Purosangue 6.5L NA V12 / 8-spd dual clutch with auto & manual mode 715 HP @ 7,750 RPM 528 lb-ft @ 6,250 RPM 3.3 Seconds 193+ MPH Lamborghini Urus Performante Twin-Turbo 4.0-liter V8 / 8-spd auto 666 HP @ 6,000 RPM 627 lb-ft @ 2,250 RPM 3.3 Seconds 190 MPH Aston Martin DBX707 Twin-Turbo 4.0-liter V8 / 9-spd wet clutch with auto & manual mode 697 HP @ 6,000 RPM 663 lb-ft @ 2,750 RPM 3.1 seconds 193 MPH

Weight And Balance

Power is nothing if you can't use it, and Ferrari is keen to keep the Purosangue feeling like a supercar. We've already driven the DBX707 and know firsthand it's an exceptional machine that belies its size. Until we've had a go in the Urus Performante and Purosange, we don't know exactly how these stats will translate to real life. But with the lightest curb weight of the bunch and a rear-biased weight distribution, Ferrari certainly has our attention.

Vehicle Wheels (Inches) Brakes (Inches) Weight (Curb) Weight Distribution % (Front/Rear) Ferrari Purosangue 22 front / 23 rear 255/35 - 315/30 15.6 Front / 15.0 Rear 4,482 lbs 49 / 51 Lamborghini Urus Performante 22 (23 optional) 285/40 - 325/35 17.3 Front / 14.5 Rear 4,740 lbs NA Aston Martin DBX707

22 (23 optional) 285/40 - 325/35 16.5 Front / 15.4 Rear 4,940 lbs 52 / 48

Size And Space

Thus far, the Purosangue has posted strong stats that favor performance. Here's where the scales tip in the other direction, because that lower stance and weight advantage comes at a cost of convenience. It might be better to think of the Purosangue as a four-door GTC4Lusso instead of something in the crossover segment, giving up cargo space and off-road capability for on-road performance. That said, Ferrari does offer the Purosangue with hill descent control for those times you venture off the beaten path.

Vehicle Wheelbase (inches) Seats Rear Cargo Space Ferrari Purosangue 118.8 4 16.7 Cubic Feet Lamborghini Urus Performante 118.3 4 or 5 20.3 Cubic Feet Aston Martin DBX707 120.5 5 22.5 Cubic Feet

Price

We're not suggesting $232,000 is cheap, but that's the starting point for the Aston Martin DBX707 and it's nearly half the cost of the Ferrari.

Vehicle Starting MSRP Ferrari Purosangue $400,000 Lamborghini Urus Performante $260,676 Aston Martin DBX7-7 $232,000

With an approximate starting price of $400,000, the Purosangue is even pricier than the Rolls-Royce Cullinan, a vehicle that doesn't really come to mind as a Ferrari competitor. That's why it's tough to classify this new Ferrari, but time will tell if buyers respond to something that indeed seems to be in a category all its own.