Even though it was only about a month ago when Chevrolet started customer deliveries of the Corvette Z06, two more exciting sports cars with the bowtie emblem are already on the way. General Motors President Mark Reuss made the exciting announcement during the GM Investor Day presentation held in New York City. He promised a pair of Chevy-badged performance vehicles due in 2024.

He went on to specify one of them will be the "next version of the C8," adding we "won't be able to imagine from a performance standpoint." It's widely believed to be the already teased hybrid version, potentially carrying the "E-Ray" moniker judging by recent trademark applications. Rumor has it the electrified supercar will serve as an indirect successor of the C7's Grand Sport trim level. By combining a V8 with a front-mounted electric motor(s), it's bound to have all-wheel drive.

As for the other model, Mark Reuss called it an "incredible performance car" that will "set the standard of the world for performance for Chevrolet." It's important to mention GM's President refrained from calling it a Corvette. That doesn't necessarily mean it will be an entirely different car as he might've been referring to the long-rumored Zora range topper. It too is said to be a hybrid, but with the flat-plane 5.5-liter V8 of the Z06 instead of the E-Ray's LT2 sourced from the regular 'Vette.

Lest we forget the very same Reuss took to LinkedIn to announce an all-electric Corvette is coming on the Ultium platform. The disclosure was made back in April when he announced the hybrid model would go on sale at some point in 2023. The cars' names and technical specifications will be disclosed closer to launch. He also said additional gasoline-fueled derivatives are in the pipeline.

Recent reports claim GM has even bigger plans for the Corvette by repurposing the fabled name for an electric sedan to rival the Porsche Taycan. There might even be an electric SUV further down the line, but nothing is official at this point. For the time being, we only know two performance Chevrolet models are coming in 2024, and at least one of them will be a hybrid.