As the automotive industry transitions towards battery-powered personal mobility, at least a few legendary models will switch to zero-emissions powertrains in their future generations. For America, the Dodge Challenger and Charger are likely two of the most iconic models expected to become fully electric and it seems that even the Chevrolet Corvette won’t escape the inevitable electrification. The current C8 generation will get hybrid versions but its successor will most likely switch to a battery-fed powertrain.

But this is not even the most interesting part of Chevy’s electrification strategy, if we are to believe new reports. There are tons of rumors circulating the web and we are touching on every topic with huge cautiousness, though Muscle Cars and Trucks reports General Motors is working on an electric performance sedan, which is supposed to receive a Corvette badge. Expected to arrive at Chevy’s showrooms by the middle of the decade, the zero-emissions sedan is expected to be launched as a direct competitor for the Porsche Taycan and elevate the brand into new territories.

Probably taking inspiration from Ford and the Mustang-branded electric SUV it currently sells, Chevrolet also has plans for a Corvette-badged electric utility. The details surrounding it are scarce, though it will likely be launched after the market release of the electric Corvette sedan. MC&T speculates it could be based on the platform of the Cadillac Celestiq flagship electric sedan.

This is surely a lot to swallow for Chevy enthusiasts and purists and we are also trying to process and channel all the available information so far. Our source claims the expansion of the Corvette into a subbrand will take a lot of time and there’s still no official word from the automaker. We've contacted Chevrolet with questions regarding its future strategy but we haven’t heard back from the company yet.

As a final note, MC&T’s reports there will not be an electric Corvette based on the C8 platform. Instead, a hybrid ‘Vette is currently under development, known as the Corvette E-Ray and expected to debut soon with two electric motors and an AWD capability. Just recently, a prototype of the electrified sports car was photographed showing its interior design.