Infiniti continues to release information about its 2023 model range and now it's time for the flagship 2023 QX80 SUV to be unveiled. There aren’t significant changes over the previous model year, though there’s added technology that comes at the expense of a higher starting price. The large family hauler keeps its exterior and interior designs unchanged, though.

On the tech front, there’s now a standard Amazon Alexa voice assistant that helps the driver and the passengers control the vehicle’s infotainment system without touching a button. Also new is the added haptic steering-wheel feedback for the Lane Departure Warning system, which makes gentle moves to remind the driver they need to return to their lane.

After the significant refresh last year, the QX80 continues with a 12.3-inch display for the infotainment system, which supports wireless Apple CarPlay and USB-based Android Auto connectivity. As a side note, the Japanese automaker now offers a free wireless Apple CarPlay upgrade for some of its older models. A wireless smartphone charger is now part of the standard equipment, too. The luxury SUV carries over to the new model year with three trim levels – Luxe, Premium Select, and Sensory.

No changes can be found under the hood. There, the 2023 QX80 has a single engine option – a 5.6-liter V8 with an output of 400 horsepower (298 kilowatts) and 413 pound-feet (560 Newton-meters) of torque. The power is delivered to either the rear or all four wheels through a seven-speed automatic transmission and Infiniti’s optional All-Mode four-wheel drive. Thanks to its body-on-frame construction, the SUV can tow up to 8,500 pounds (3,855 kilograms). Self-leveling rear suspension comes as standard for all grades.

The 2023 QX80 is now on sale with a starting price of $72,200, up from last year’s $70,600 MSRP. All trim levels come as standard with RWD but the optional all-wheel-drive system is available across the entire range. As a reminder, a brand new generation of the SUV is expected to arrive for the 2024 model year featuring an all-new design language.