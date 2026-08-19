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Jeep Sends A Stock Gladiator Into The Brutal 2026 Rebelle Rally

Factory-stock Desert Rated hardware turns the Jeep Gladiator Mojave into a real-world test bed across 1,500 miles of Rebelle Rally stages.

Jeep Gladiator Mojave
Photo by: Jeep
Brian Potter Brian Potter
By: Brian Potter
at 7:30am ET
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THE BREAKDOWN

  • Jeep will field a factory-stock Gladiator Mojave in the 2026 Rebelle Rally (Oct 7–17).
  • The truck runs in the Bone Stock category and keeps showroom mechanicals: 3.6L Pentastar V6, automatic, four-wheel drive.
  • Desert Rated upgrades include a reinforced frame, stronger axles, FOX remote-reservoir shocks, hydraulic jounce bumpers, and a locking rear axle.

The Jeep Gladiator Mojave is heading back into the dunes, and this time it is doing it bone stock. Jeep has confirmed an 11th straight appearance at the Rebelle Rally as a Silver Partner, fielding Team 129 in a factory-stock, Desert Rated Gladiator Mojave for the 2026 event running October 7–17 across Utah, Nevada, and California.

The eight-day, roughly 1,500-mile women-only rally bans GPS and phones, so teams use paper maps and compass headings while hammering through deep sand, dunes, and rocky tracks. If you have ever wondered whether the Mojave hardware is more than a decal, this is where it has to prove it.

Gallery: 2024 Jeep Gladiator Mojave

2024 Jeep Gladiator Mojave Review
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2024 Jeep Gladiator Mojave Review 2024 Jeep Gladiator Mojave Review 2024 Jeep Gladiator Mojave Review 2024 Jeep Gladiator Mojave Review 2024 Jeep Gladiator Mojave Review 2024 Jeep Gladiator Mojave Review

Preparing For The 2026 Rebelle Rally

The 2026 Rebelle entry stays mechanically identical to what you can buy at a US dealer today, with a 3.6-liter Pentastar V6, automatic transmission, four-wheel drive, and factory suspension tuning. Running in the Bone Stock category limits changes to required safety gear like fire extinguishers, a first-aid kit, and simple mounts for stopwatches and roadbooks.

The Gladiator Mojave is the only Jeep that carries the Desert Rated badge and already has two Rebelle wins, so this truck rolls in with a proven record. That desert focus also shapes the broader Gladiator range, where recent appearance packs and trim tweaks keep the truck in the mix for buyers who want sand chops without giving up daily usability.

2024 Jeep Gladiator Mojave Review

2024 Jeep Gladiator Mojave Review

Desert Rated Hardware

The Mojave earns its Desert Rated tag with a reinforced frame, strengthened axles, cast-iron steering knuckles, and a front suspension lift of about one inch, all tuned for high-speed hits in whoops and ruts instead of slow-speed rock crawling. Fox internal-bypass remote-reservoir shocks and Fox hydraulic jounce bumpers help it soak up repeated big compressions, while a high-speed-capable locking rear axle keeps both rear wheels digging when the truck is clawing up loose dunes.

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On the human side, Team 129 pairs Rebelle champion Nena Barlow with newcomer “Hurricane” Hannah Felton, mixing deep route-finding experience with fresh energy behind the wheel. Barlow already knows what the Gladiator Mojave can do from earlier wins, while Felton steps into a truck that sits at the sharp end of an 11-trim Gladiator lineup.

Motor1's Take: Sending a showroom Mojave into the Rebelle is a simple credibility check for Jeep. If the factory hardware survives the route, the brand can point to real-world desert use without dealer add-ons, which is important if you want a truck that is ready right off the lot.

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