In a new teaser for the BMW XM, the brand confirms that the upcoming performance crossover debuts on September 27 at 6:01 PM EDT. The accompanying video also provides a brief chance to hear the vehicle rev.

The teaser video offers another look at the XM's illuminated grille outline, running lights, and separate headlights. All signs point to the production vehicle's appearance being very similar to the concept but with a less chiseled shape.

We already know that power comes from a 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 with a plug-in hybrid. It makes 644 horsepower (485 kilowatts) and 650 pound-feet (884 Newton-meters) of torque. The setup provides an estimated electric driving range of 30 miles (48 kilometers) in the EPA test. The engine runs through a ZF-sourced eight-speed automatic. This model reportedly goes by the name XM 50e.

The M team wants this crossover to have sports-car-like handling. It has active anti-roll bars and up to 2.5 degrees of rear-wheel steering. Buyers can get wheels as large as 23 inches.

Later, a more powerful version allegedly with the name Black Label is coming with 740 hp (552 kW) and 737 lb-ft (1,000 Nm).

While we have a fairly clear idea about the XM's exterior styling, the interior is more of a mystery. Images of it under camouflage suggest there are screens for the instruments and infotainment. The dashboard and center console have leather covering.

Production of the XM reportedly starts in December at BMW's factory in Spartanburg, South Carolina. Sales begin in 2023. At least in Europe, the base price is reportedly between €110,000 to €120,000.

In May, Motor1.com got the opportunity to drive an XM prototype that was about 90 percent ready for production. We came away fairly impressed. "The XM may still be in development, but it already has potentially the best steering of any BMW in over a decade and that's because it so clearly mimics older BMWs," Brandon Turkus wrote.

