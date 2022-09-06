Listen to this article

The BMW XM will soon become the Bavarian company’s new flagship SUV model when it arrives later this year. Patent filings with the Japan Patent Office published recently showed the design of the XM in full detail and new renderings put on production clothes on the boxy body. These drawings come from our colleagues at Kolesa.ru and depict the performance family hauler with a silver finish

The final design doesn’t look all that surprising as it remains very close to the XM Concept that was revealed in November last year. Still, there are some notable changes especially at the front, where the headlights will receive a more angular shape and the bumper will be less dramatic. Whereas the concept vehicle had a closed lower section of the fascia below the kidney grilles, the production model will feature a large radar surrounded by two parking sensors in the same area.

Gallery: BMW XM production version renderings

2 Photos

At the back, it seems that the overall layout will remain unmodified but there will be tweaks to the taillights, which won’t extend much into the rear fenders. Also, the bumper diffuser won’t look so radical but the quad exhaust arrangement will likely stay. The same can be said about the roof spoiler and the flat rear hatch.

Early information shows the production XM will be powered by a plug-in hybrid powertrain with a peak output of 644 horsepower (495 kilowatts) and 650 pound-feet (884 Newton-meters) of torque. Word on the street is BMW is also working on a more powerful XM Black Label model with output matching the numbers of the XM Concept. If this turns out to be true, the flagship SUV will have around 740 hp (551 kW) and 737 lb-ft (1,000 Nm) of torque.

The debut of the XM is scheduled for later this year and we expect the performance SUV to hit the US market during the first or second quarter of next year. The prices are unconfirmed, though we suggest the base model will kick off at around $130,000, while the range-topper could hit $150,000 or more.