2023 marks the 50th anniversary of BMW M and what better way to celebrate the milestone if not by launching a dedicated M model? As you can see, it's not quite the mid-engined M1 spiritual successor as we're dealing with an entirely different animal. This large SUV will go down in history as the heaviest model to ever come from the Bavarian brand. It'll tip the scales at around 2,700 kilograms (5,952 pounds) or more than double the M1’s weight.

Although fully revealing patent images have made their way onto the Internet, BMW is sticking to its original plan and won't remove the camouflage until the big debut later this year. Nevertheless, we can already see the split headlights of the Concept XM will be carried over. In fact, the production-ready version is going to inherit more than 90 percent of the showcar's appearance. Key changes include the adoption of traditional door handles and a smaller-but-still-huge kidney grille.

2023 BMW XM new spy photos

15 Photos

BMW's Urus – especially by looking at the side profile – will have dual stacked exhaust tips on each corner of the bumper to lend the electrified mastodont an even more polarizing appearance. Those wheels look a tad too small for such a big SUV, but we do know the production version is going to offer an optional 23-inch set.

Much like it's the case with this prototype spotted in Germany, all XM flavors will feature a plug-in hybrid powertrain. The launch version will have nearly 650 horsepower on tap while next year’s range topper – rumored to be called XM Label – is expected to match the Concept XM’s 750-hp punch. As a reminder, last year's concept was touted as having a colossal 1,000 Nm (737 lb-ft).

While these two will feature BMW's new twin-turbo, 4.4-liter V8 "S68" engine, it is believed an entry-level XM 50e is in the offing with a six-cylinder PHEV setup. The cheapest XM of the lot will still set you back six figures, about €110,000 to €120,000 before options. Step up to the flagship model and you might end up paying €190,000, according to BMWBLOG.

BMW will take the wraps off the XM before the end of the year when production is scheduled to start in Spartanburg. At the same factory in South Carolina, the X3 through X7 SUVs are assembled together with their M Performance and M versions.