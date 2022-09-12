Listen to this article

A recall for the possibility of parking brake failure affects the 2022 Toyota Tundra, 2022 Lexus NX 250, and Lexus NX 350. It covers a total of 83,725 examples of these vehicles. The table below shows the recall number for each model.

Vehicle Number Of Vehicles Affect By Recall Toyota Tundra 64,330 Lexus NX250 4,218 Lexus NX350 15,177

The problem with these vehicles is that the skid control ECU that's part of the brake actuator assembly can falsely detect too much current going to the electronic parking brake actuator. The system then enters a failsafe mode that prevents the driver from engaging or disengaging the parking brake. If this happens, the multi-information display shows the warning: "Parking Brake Malfunction, Visit Your Dealer."

Not having a functional parking brake is in violation of the Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard, so Toyota has to repair them.

To fix the problem, Toyota and Lexus dealers will update the software for the Skid Control ECU. The company will notify affected owners by mail by October 31.

According to the defect chronology, Toyota received a report about an owner not be able to disengage the electronic parking brake. In late-January 2022, the automaker and Bosch, which supplied the brake actuator system, began an investigation into the issue. Bosch found that an instantaneous voltage gap could occur during this ECU's self-diagnostic check.

From late July through mid-August, Toyota tested the actual vehicles to confirm what Bosch's research found and verified the problem. The automaker decided to conduct a recall to fix the issue.

Specifically, the affected Tundras have production dates from November 2, 2021, through August 23, 2022. The NX250s are from May 28, 2021 to August 22, 2022. The examples of the NX350 have an assembly period from April 8, 2021, to August 22, 2022.

