There are plenty of large RVs on the market, offering all kinds of variety with interior layouts. Fleetwood RV hopes to carve a special place in the segment by catering to those who continue working while touring the countryside. That's why the company's latest luxury RV is available with an optional office, and it's not just a table with space for a laptop.

The options list for the new Frontier GTX 37RT has a listing for The Corner Office, and it's exactly as it sounds. Nestled into the back corner of the motorhome is an L-shaped desk surrounded by drawers for storage. A built-in monitor is mounted to the wall, ready for a laptop or even a desktop computer connection. A set of doors can close off the small room to the rest of the RV. And to remind you of all the fun you're supposed to be having, there's a window to gaze longingly outside as you toil away at spreadsheets.

"If you think about a family who’s traveling in a 37-foot RV, activities can continue in the main living area of the coach while someone is in the secluded office conducting a call, responding to emails, or taking a test," said Doug Miller, product manager for the company's Class A motorhomes. "We feel the 37RT floorplan provides privacy, flexibility, and function without sacrificing any of the features and amenities that are important to RVers."

The rest of the motorhome is standard-issue luxury RV life, though standard is certainly an understatement in this segment. Three slides expand to provide plenty of space for a living room with a queen-size sleeper sofa and a fireplace. The central kitchen features an induction stove, microwave, large sink, and a full-size refrigerator. The bathroom features a separate toilet and stand-up shower, and the bedroom is large enough for a king-size bed with a dresser and wardrobe. The office is off the bedroom at the back, but if you refuse to work while on vacation, the space becomes part of the wardrobe.

Underneath, the Frontier GTX uses a Freightliner chassis with a 6.7-liter Cummins diesel engine making 360 horsepower. An 8.0-kilowatt Onan generator is on-board for power, and it carries a 100-gallon tank for fresh water.

Pricing for the Frontier GTX starts at approximately $400,000.