Compact motorhomes and trailers are so handy. Imagine having a living space in a small footprint, just enough to fit a typical garage.

But not everyone's into small RVs. There are those who prefer Class A motorhomes that come with a lot of living space, practically bringing a house on road trips. For those people, this 1990 Kingsley Coach Motorhome should fit the bill. It's got a luxurious cabin with amenities anyone might need away from home. Even better, it's built atop a grunty Peterbilt semi.

This Kingsley Coach Motorhome is an MCI bus attached to a Peterbilt glider kit. It's the first Kingsley Motorhome built in 1990, with serial number 001.

But as with people, age doesn't matter, especially with this Kingsley Motorhome since it got a major rebuild in 2020 to keep the cabin as fresh as it was when new. It was stripped down and laid down with a fresh 3/4 inch floor. The interior's decorated with wood trims as well, which adds to the luxurious feeling inside the lodge-style cabin.

Among the refreshed items in this Kingsley Coach Motorhome are the linings on the roof and walls, tongue and groove wood throughout the bus, water heater and water tank, a 12,500 KW generator, LED lighting inside and out, and three new rooftop air conditioning units.

A modern set of furniture has been added as well, which includes a refrigerator, sinks, a bathtub, and other appliances that enables the bus to keep up with the times.

The wiring has been redone as well, replaced with marine-grade materials. It's even got a new set of tires, which should be good given the size and heft of this vehicle. Pulling the rig is a Cummins Big Cam 400 diesel engine, with specifications not specified in the listing. However, given the esteem that Cummins oil burners have and the fact that they can move fully-loaded semis for commercial purposes, we reckon moving this motorhome shouldn't be an issue.

This 1990 Kingsley Coach Motorhome was sold for $154,000 at Mecum Auctions.