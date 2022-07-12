Listen to this article

The first production-spec Automobili Pininfarina Battista is done, and it's coming to the United States for a display during Monterey Car Week in August. First, there's a showing in Monaco for the debut client test experience. Customer deliveries begin this summer.

As a refresher, the Battista produces a massive total of 1,900 horsepower (1,417 kilowatts) and 1,696 pound-feet (2,300 Newton-meters) from four electric motors. The 120-kilowatt-hour battery comes from Rimac. Acceleration to 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) takes less than 2.0 seconds.

Each Battista goes through a laborious production process at the Automobili Pininfarina factory in Cambiano, Italy. A team of 10 craftspeople takes around 1,250 hours to build each example of the hypercar. The five examples of the Battista Anniversario push the production time to 1,340 hours because of its bespoke elements and hand-painted finish on them.

The Battista's assembly starts with constructing a rolling chassis consisting of the carbon-fiber monocoque, electric powertrain, T-shaped battery, and various electrical systems. The next step is bonding the body-in-white onto this structure. The company then mounts the vehicle to a rig for a two-day process of making sure all of the measurements are within specific tolerances.

The Automobili Pininfarina craftspeople then remove the body from the chassis for painting the panels. This takes three to four weeks because the Battista has a multi-layer metallic finish. At the same time, other folks are putting together the interior.

The whole vehicle eventually comes back together. The company has custom software and tooling for performing the end-of-line checks. One of the final steps is going on a lift for 24 hours to conduct the wheel and steering alignment. Afterward, there's a round of on-road testing to make sure the car is up to the company's quality standards.

Automobili Pininfarina is making just 150 units of the Battista. It wants to make sure owners can enjoy these hypercars for years. The vehicle supports remote diagnostics, and the company employs what it calls "flying doctors" for helping with service wherever an owner lives.

Buyers can also purchase a five- or 10-year maintenance program. An extended battery and powertrain warranty is available with 10 years of coverage, rather than the standard three years. There's also the company's Eterna program that supplies replacement body parts with a customer's new Battista for easier repairs after a crash.

The production-spec Battista has been a long time coming. Automobili Pininfarina first teased it to potential clients during Monterey Car Week in 2018. At the time, the car went by the name PF0.