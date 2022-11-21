Listen to this article

The Pininfarina Battista is fast, but now we know exactly how fast. The electric hypercar is presently the fastest-accelerating road-legal vehicle in the world. And when it comes to stopping, Pininfarina says the Battista is also a record-setter.

Let's jump right into it. The Battista goes from 0-60 mph in 1.79 seconds. It reaches 120 in 4.49 seconds, about the same time it takes a Chevrolet Camaro SS to hit 60. And when it's time to stop, the Battista goes from 60-0 mph in 101 feet. According to Pininfarina, these stats are official and represent new records for production vehicles. The top speed is 217 mph, which isn't a record but still, it's rare air for any car, never mind an EV.

"Perfectly optimized weight distribution and low center of gravity are at the heart of this result," said Automobili Pininfarina Chief Production and Engineering Officer Paolo Dellacha. "The combination of bespoke chassis and suspension tuning, tires proven over many thousands of test miles, and four-motor torque vectoring delivering unprecedented power enables Battista to be the fastest accelerating road-legal car in the world."

To refresh your memory, the Battista uses four electric motors that produce a combined 1,900 horsepower (1,417 kilowatts) and 1,696 pound-feet (2,300 Newton-meters) of torque. Rimac supplies the 120-kilowatt-hour battery pack, shaped in a T and mounted low for better weight management. Each car is handbuilt in Italy, taking approximately 1,250 total hours to complete. 150 cars are planned for production, with prices starting at €2.2 million. In US currency, that's presently $2.25 million.

Production began in July, and deliveries to customers are now underway. Pininfarina chose the Battista's debut for Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates to reveal its record-setting performance, achieved at the Dubai Autodrome.

It's been a long road for the EV hypercar. We first saw it way back in 2018 during Monterey Car Week in California. Now that deliveries are happening around the world, it's unclear how long the production run will be for all 150 models.

