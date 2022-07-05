Listen to this article

About a year ago, Lamborghini unveiled the Aventador Ultimae as the final chapter in the decade-long Aventador history. It is now time for the supercar automaker to turn the page and begin work on the brand new successor of its flagship product. The development is now underway and we have new spy photos to share with you, showing a fully camouflaged prototype.

The shape of this trial car screams Lamborghini and even a small kid should be able to easily recognize that this is indeed a vehicle from Sant'Agata Bolognese. It is far from wearing all its production bits and pieces, though there are shapes and lines that are probably in their final production form.

Starting with the front, the small LED daytime running lights are just provisional units as this car actually lacks any other lights at the front. The camouflage hints at sharp lighting clusters with a more aggressive and narrow shape compared to the Aventador.

At the back, Lamborghini tries to fool us with stickers mimicking actual taillights but the truth is the real clusters hide underneath. Judging by what we see, the taillights will be Y-shaped and will have a very sleek design. We can also see an interesting rear spoiler with trapezoidal elements above the quad exhaust system sitting high on the rear fascia.

Those huge pipes are most likely connected to a V12 engine as Lamborghini has already confirmed the Aventador replacement will rely on a 12-cylinder mill. It will be the brand’s only third brand new V12 engine and will certainly feature some sort of electrification. It’s way too early to speculate about its power but we expect this new unit to be more powerful than the Aventador Ultimae’s V12 with 770 horsepower (566 kilowatts) and 531 pound-feet (720 Newton-meters) of torque.

Lamborghini is probably around the middle of the testing work it needs to do before the Aventador replacement is ready for its market launch. We expect to see the model in full next year and we suppose we will have several more chances to analyze different prototypes testing on public roads.