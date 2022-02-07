Hot on the heels of last week's announcement about production starting in 2022, the Ferrari Purosangue has been spied in Italy. It's still fully camouflaged, but at least the prototype is hiding what appears to be the full production body. Although we can't say much about the design due to the extensive disguise, it's fairly easy to observe it's not shaped like a typical SUV.

If you believe the Lamborghini Urus and Audi RS Q8 are five-door sports cars that happen to have a slightly raised ground clearance, just wait until the Ferrari of SUVs breaks cover. It looks more along the lines of an enlarged (hyper) hatchback with a lifted suspension. The test vehicle doesn't appear to be particularly roomy for passengers sitting in the back as the rear doors look quite small.

Gallery: Ferrari Purosangue New Spy Photos

13 Photos

The Purosangue seemingly hides a Roma-esque front fascia and is not shy to show off a work-in-progress quad exhaust system. Even if you're not particularly into SUVs such as yours truly, there's no denying the Purosangue is shaping up to be an interesting car. It will help the Prancing Horse fuel sales furthermore after a record-breaking 2021 when it sold over 11,000 cars.

While the 296 GTB and the SF90 Stradale are technically plug-in hybrids, both have small batteries (below 8 kWh) providing a limited electric range. It should be a different situation with the Ferrari SUV since we're expecting the Purosangue to have a much longer EV range courtesy of a considerably bigger battery pack.

The peeps from Maranello have vowed to keep the V12 alive for as long as possible, but we'll have to wait and see whether it's going to fit inside the Purosangue's engine bay. We do know the SUV will ride on a new platform with support for air suspension, all-wheel drive, multiple engine options, and a four-seat interior.

Since Ferrari has already revealed when it will commence production, chances are the big debut will take place in the latter half of 2022. Deliveries to customers are slated for next year.