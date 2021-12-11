After countless times of prototype testing using a Levante test mule, Ferrari is finally moving on to the next stage of the Purosangue's development. For the first time, we're seeing the Ferrari not-SUV on the move, courtesy of this spy video by YouTube's Varryx.

Don't expect to see so much from the prototype, though. The Italian automaker has done a great job in concealing each and every panel of the Ferrari Purosangue, leaving nothing for us to see. Well, nothing except the fact that it will have a coupe-like silhouette as seen on the swoopy roofline.

We can also see the curved hood upfront that dips down hard to the nose, which is underlined by seemingly huge air ducts. While we couldn't get a proper look at the headlights, it seems like Ferrari's going for a vertical orientation judging by the lighting elements seen around the midsection.

The sides don't reveal much except for the relatively low ground clearance for this crossover. At this point, we can already say that Ferrari isn't going for an off-roader with the Purosangue – but of course, who would think that, right?

The rear end again doesn't show much with that heavy cladding, except for the twin pipes on two ends of the bumper, along with a hint of a diffuser.

Powertrain options aren't set in stone at this point. There are reports of a V12, while a sighting of an eerily quiet prototype before suggests that the PHEV twin-turbo V6 from the 296 GTB could be adopted. This powertrain makes up to 818 horsepower (610 kilowatts) and 546 pound-feet (740 Newton-meters) of torque.

Ferrari has promised a full debut for the Purosangue before the end of 2022, so the Maranello-based automaker has ample time to develop and prepare the all-new model. That said, expect more sightings of the production prototype while in development as months progress – hopefully not as heavily clad as this one next time.