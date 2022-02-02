Ferrari is a little late to the party reporting its 2021 sales on the second day of February but the Italian supercar manufacturer has reasons to celebrate. The brand registered double-digit growth compared to 2020, but more importantly, it set its best-ever year in terms of global sales and deliveries.

With 11,155 cars shipped to customers around the world, last year beat 2020 by 22.3 percent. It was also 10.1 percent better than 2019, which was the first year in Ferrari’s history in which the automaker delivered more than 10,000 cars (10,131 sales). The marque’s 2021 sales and financial report confirms 2021 set the new record for highest annual sales of Ferrari, a benchmark the company would probably want to beat again this year.

“Our record 2021 financial results demonstrate once more the strength of our business model,” Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna commented. “We carefully managed an impressive order intake in line with our strategy to pursue controlled growth and preserve brand exclusivity. We recorded double-digit growth across all main financial indicators exceeding our guidance.”

The EMEA region (Europe, the Middle East, and Africa), remained Ferrari’s largest market last year with a total of 5,492 deliveries, a 14-percent increase over 2020. The Americas came second with 2,831 Ferraris sold, 22 percent more than the prior year. Meanwhile, mainland China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan saw the biggest jump in demand of 97 percent to 899 units but it is still the smallest market for the supercar brand in terms of sales volume.

A deeper look into Ferrari’s 2021 sales report reveals the V8-powered models of the brand saw a 34.6-percent increase in demand, while the V12 supercars were down 16.1 percent. Ferrari explains the main reason for this is the reduced volume of the 812 Superfast, which was phased out during the calendar year.