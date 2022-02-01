Aston Martin says the new DBX707 is the most powerful luxury SUV in the world. With 697 horsepower from its twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8, there's no denying the SUV has gobs of power for prolific straight-line speed. But the automaker also highlights suspension changes and brake upgrades that contribute to all-around improvements in performance.

To back it up, the DBX707 will seek Nürburgring glory in the form of a production SUV lap record. That is, it probably will, according to Aston Martin CEO Tobias Moers. Speaking to reporters ahead of the SUV's big reveal, Moers wasn't shy about ambitions to try and nab the crown from current record holder Porsche.

"What do you think, 7:38.9? Should we chase for that on the Nordschleife? Probably we're gonna do that, yeah," he said. "It's pretty good for grip; we are not far off of that record with standard tires at the moment."

Gallery: Aston Martin DBX707

21 Photos

Of course, 7:38.9 refers to 7 minutes 38.9 seconds, the time set in June 2021 by a Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT around the 12.9-mile loop. Moers also gave a nod to the Cayenne as a benchmark vehicle in the segment, one that Aston Martin considered during the DBX707's development.

"For sure we had a look at the Lamborghini Urus," said Moers. "I drove the Urus. Porsche, regarding driving dynamics, I think that's really the benchmark."

In addition to its upgraded V8, the DBX707 features a plethora of suspension tweaks and electronic enhancements to further tame body roll. A new nine-speed wet-clutch transmission reduces shift times; the electronic rear differential has a shorter final drive ratio for better acceleration, and massive carbon-ceramic brakes help reel in the power. Aston Martin says the DBX707 can hit 60 mph in 3.1 seconds and reach a top speed of 193 mph.

That's a dead heat for the Cayenne Turbo GT to 60 mph, and a few clicks faster on the big end. If the DBX707 is indeed close to a 7:38 lap on standard Pirelli tires, it will be interesting to see what happens on aggressive track-focused rubber. And we might not have long to wait, as Moers hinted that a record attempt could take place this spring. That would coincide with the targeted on-sale date for the muscular SUV, currently slated for the second quarter of 2022.

If successful, that could be a very timely bit of PR to charm potential buyers who desire a fast five-seater Aston Martin and have $232,000 sitting in the bank.