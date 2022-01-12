It seems weird that every single manufacturer is complaining about the chip shortage, yet many of them are reporting their best-ever sales records for 2021. Now, BMW is joining companies like Porsche, Lamborghini, and Rolls-Royce (see the related links below) with record deliveries last year, despite the difficulties and production disruptions in the automotive industry.

In 2021, the BMW brand sold exactly 2,213,795 vehicles globally, which represented an increase of 9.1 percent over the previous year. This result turned last year into the marque’s best-ever sales year. A total of 510,727 vehicles were sold during the final quarter of last year alone.

The United States saw a major jump of 20.8 percent to 336,644 units from all BMW models, which was on par with the pre-coronavirus 2019. Unsurprisingly, BMW’s X lineup accounted for 60 percent of the total sales in the country last year. In Europe, the combined sales of BMW and Mini were up by 3.9 percent. Interestingly, in Belgium, BMW led a country’s total market in Europe for the first time in history.

Also, a huge contributor to the record year was the BMW M division. With 163,542 BMW M vehicles delivered worldwide, 13.4 percent more than 2020, the automaker’s performance arm registered an all-time sales record. Without going deep into details, the Bavarian brand says the M3 and M4 saw huge increases in demand, while the X5 M and X6 M also saw solid year-over-year gains. In 2022, the iX M60 and i4 M50 will also contribute to the BMW M’s overall sales.

It's worth mentioning that Mercedes-Benz delivered 2.05 million vehicles globally last year, losing its premium segment crown for the first time in five years. The numbers for the Stuttgart-based automaker don’t include Smart and the Mercedes Vans division.

“Despite supply bottlenecks and the continuing coronavirus pandemic: We achieved a strong sales performance in 2021, thanks to a powerful operational performance and stellar product lineup,” Pieter Nota, member of the Board of Management of BMW AG responsible for Customer, Brands, Sales, commented. “Our brands reported numerous all-time best sales results around the globe – spearheaded by the BMW brand, which is number one in the global premium segment.”