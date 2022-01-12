Here we go again. After Lamborghini and Bentley posted record sales for 2021, Porsche is making a similar announcement. The magic number is 301,915 or 11 percent more than the year before thanks to a growth in demand in all global sales regions. Once again, China represented the biggest single market and enjoyed an increase of eight percent to 95,671 vehicles. With a 22-percent growth, the United States generated 70,025 sales.

At home in Germany, sales rose by nine percent to 28,565 units, helping Porsche to boost customer demand in Europe by seven percent to 86,160 cars. Interestingly, about 40 percent of all cars delivered on the Old Continent in 2021 had either a plug-in hybrid or a purely electric setup. Zuffenhausen's solid growth might come as a surprise given the microchip shortage on top of the coronavirus pandemic disrupting the automotive industry.

What won't come as a surprise is the Macan's status of being the company's best-selling product. The sporty crossover found 88,362 new homes in 2021. The Cayenne wasn't far behind as the larger SUV was sold in 83,071 units in the last 12 months. The wind of change is represented by the Taycan since the electric sedan and wagon duo outsold the 911.

The EV was delivered to 41,296 buyers in 2021 when the rear-engined machine generated 38,464 sales. The Taycan's ability to outsell the 911 is more impressive if you take into account the six-cylinder sports car had its best year ever by setting a new all-time sales record. Porsche is happy to report the zero-emission model more than doubled its sales in the last year.

Up next was the Panamera lineup with 30,220 delivers while the 718 Boxster / Cayman portfolio accounted for 20,502 of the total sales.

2022 is also shaping up to be a great year for Porsche considering sales boss Detlev von Platen says that "demand remains high and our order books are looking very robust."