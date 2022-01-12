After Bentley posted record sales in 2021, another high-end VW Group brand is happy to report last year was its best ever. Lamborghini delivered 8,405 cars or 13 percent more than the year before, fueled by strong demand for the Urus. The Super SUV was by far the firm's best-selling product, with 5,021 units delivered or 59.74 percent of all sales. Side note – the mechanically related Bentayga accounted for 40 percent of Crewe's total sales.

Unsurprisingly, the Huracan was second with 2,586 examples of the V10 supercar delivered, while the now-defunct Aventador found 798 new homes in 2021. As a refresher, the peeps from Sant'Agata Bolognese introduced three products last year: Huracan Super Trofeo Omologata (STO), Aventador Ultimae, and the Countach LPI 800-4 billed as an "unorthodox icon."

Lamborghini enjoyed double-digit growth in three major markets in 2021 when sales in America and the Asia Pacific grew by 14 percent while the EMEA (Europe, Middle East, Africa) region was up by 12 percent. The United States was its most popular market with 2,472 cars (+11 percent), followed by China with 935 vehicles (+55 percent), Germany with 706 units (16 percent), and the United Kingdom with 564 sales (+9 percent). At home in Italy, deliveries increased by three percent to 359 automobiles.

2022 is already looking great considering Lamborghini has enough orders to cover nearly the entire production run planned for the upcoming 12 months. In this timeframe, the exotic Italian brand plans to introduce no fewer than four products. Further down the line, the portfolio will grow to include a fourth model by introducing an all-electric vehicle in the latter half of the decade.