A new Ford Ranger is upon us. Built on the third generation of the T6 platform, the midsize pickup truck has been revealed on a global scale. Though still not in final production form, it should give us a stark preview of what the next Ranger will generally look like in various markets.

Of course, a new Ford Everest will follow shortly. Also known as the Endeavour in some markets, the body-on-frame midsize SUV sits on the same platform as the Ranger, standing as the two-box counterpart of the pickup truck – much like what the Toyota 4Runner is to the Toyota Tacoma.

That said, it's not a long shot to imagine what the next Everest would look like based on the new Ranger's face. YouTuber SRK Designs did just that (video embedded atop this article) and made a rendering with the Ranger XLT as the base. It wasn't a simple slapping of a rear part to the truck; usual chrome elements commonly seen on the Everest were also added.

Needless to say, this is unofficial so don't expect the real thing to look exactly like this. Ford is yet to unveil the upcoming three-row Everest but based on heavily clad prototypes spotted on various occasions, it won't be long until that happens.

As for powertrains, the Everest traditionally adopts the setup employed on the Ranger. Depending on the market, small four-cylinder 2.0-liter diesel mills with a single- and twin-turbo setup might arrive. However, the headliner would most likely be the 3.0-liter V6 turbodiesel, reserved for the top variants with 4x4 drivetrains.

The next Ford Everest will likely arrive next year globally, with individual market launches following shortly. Until then, we'll know whether SRK Designs got the parts correctly or not.