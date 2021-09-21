While the second-generation Ford Transit was launched in 1986 with some of the engines of its predecessor, the light commercial vehicle was based on an all-new platform bringing significant improvements. The first facelift of the model from 1992 brought additional important changes, including an independent suspension setup for the entire range. Three gasoline, including two V6s, and one diesel engine were available with the latter being the most robust and fitting for the then-new Transit.

This generation of the Transit was a truly global product - it was produced at six different plants around the globe with the Genk (Belgium) and Southampton (UK) factories being responsible for the largest part of the production. Depending on the configuration, the aforementioned 2.5-liter diesel was sold with 85 horsepower (63 kilowatts), 100 hp (74 kW), and 115 hp (85 kW) thanks to a new electronic fuel pump.

But how reliable was that engine? Well, most of the second-gen Transits are retired now but a new video from the Flexiny channel on YouTube proves the 2.5D is virtually immortal. The 13-minute clip introduces us to a red 1994 Transit that’s been sitting abandoned for about 12 years due to its heavily rusted body. The exterior may look like the bus is dead but the engine under the hood doesn’t agree.

Of course, if you want to start an engine that hasn’t been started in more than a decade, you need to check a few things first. The mechanic in this video inspects the oil and coolant levels and puts a fresh new battery. A few other very small fixes and - oh magic! - the 2.5-liter four-cylinder diesel starts knocking as if it has never been stopped. The cargo van is then towed and is even able to drive under its own power, which, frankly, is impressive given the age and overall condition of this old Transit.