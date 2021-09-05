What do the Ford Mustang, Chevrolet Camaro, and Dodge Challenger have in common? Easy – they're all muscle cars that are quite popular in straight-line races in North America.

What happens when these three visit UK's Carwow? A drag race, of course, and that's what we exactly have here. More importantly, these aren't stock examples. All of which are tuned and supercharged, oozing with horsepower and torque firing from all eight cylinders.

The numbers are kind of close between these three, but let's run down the numbers first so we know how comparable these heavy-hitters in black-and-white.

Gallery: 2019 Dodge Challenger Scat Pack Widebody: Review

24 Photos

The Mustang here is dubbed by its owner the King Cobra. With a supercharger forcing air into the mill, it puts out the most power – 735 horsepower (548 kilowatts) and 509 pound-feet (690 Newton-meters) of torque. These numbers are sent to the rear wheels via a six-speed automatic gearbox. It's quite heavy, though, tipping the scales at 3,913 pounds (1,775 kilograms).

On the other hand, the Challenger SRT Scat Pack here makes 650 hp (485 kW) and 443 lb-ft (600 Nm) of torque. Also rear-wheel-drive, it's the heaviest of the bunch, weighing in at 4,189 lbs (1,900 kg).

Lastly, the supercharged Camaro here contends with the same engine output as the Challenger. However, it weighs the lightest of the three, only tipping the scales at 3,651 lbs (1,656 kg).

The Mustang is definitely the most powerful, but it's significantly heavier than the less powerful Camaro. The Challenger's quite stubby when compared to the two, so with the same power as the Camaro, I'm pretty sure you're not counting on its win. But which among the Ford and the Chevy won the race? Watch the video atop this page and let us know your thoughts below.