Pay attention folks, because you may never see a drag race like this again. We aren't talking about Mustang versus Camaro and Challenger at the drag strip – of course you will see that again, and again, and again. But, the days of new three-way races are limited. And if these nameplates reunite in the future, there likely won't be a V8 soundtrack accompanying the action.

That realization brings Jason Cammisa to tears. We're talking ugly crying here, enough to make his mascara run like the lifespan of the Dodge Challenger and Chevrolet Camaro in this new Hagerty video. Production for both models will end very soon, and to mark the occasion, a dramatic Cammisa lines up the trio for one more naturally aspirated romp down the quarter-mile. And it's a good one.

Well, it's a good romp for Team Chevy. At 455 horsepower, the Camaro SS is the least powerful of the bunch, but it hasn't heard any fat lady singing. It scoots to a 12.2-second quarter-mile time, reaching 118 mph for the win. The Mustang GT in 500-hp Dark Horse trim is relegated to second place, finishing with a 12.5-second run at 115 mph. The Dodge Challenger, seen here in Scat Pack Widebody form with 485 hp, crosses the line nearly side-by-side with the 'Stang. It matches the Ford's 12.5-second run but at a slower 112-mph speed.

There is a caveat to this race we must mention. Both the Challenger and Camaro use automatic transmissions, whereas the Dark Horse has a manual. Furthermore, the Camaro's box is a 10-speed, giving it shorter gears that shift quicker. If the Mustang had its own 10-speed in place of the six-speed stick, perhaps things would've been different.

That's no excuse for the second race, however. With the Mustang soldering on as the sole V8 muscle car, Cammisa ushers in a new group of competitors. We get the Toyota Supra, Lotus Emira, and BMW M2, all packing less power than the Dark Horse while sporting manual gearboxes. How does the big Ford stack up in this group? We will leave that outcome to the video, but here's a hint. The winner is a blue car crossing the line well ahead of the pack.