Third-generation Chevrolet Camaros have started to gain some appreciation in the collector world. At the top of the food chain, the IROC-Z and Z/28 sell for more than $20,000 in good to excellent condition. On rare occasions, you might even see one cross the auction block for $50,000 if it's showroom new with only a handful of miles. Even clean base model cars can stretch into the low five-figure range with the right options.

However, this base Chevrolet Camaro won't join those cars anytime soon. Sitting outside for 12 years, the car's surface looks like it's covered in barnacles, which turn out to be fungus or mold spores. After picking up the car, the WD Detailing crew is challenged with getting the car cleaned up and trying to get it running. Even though the Camaro is not as far gone as the Austin Healey they rescued earlier this year, it's clear they've got their work cut out for them.

Fortunately, the spores come off with a good pressure wash. General Motors had issues with peeling paint in the 1980s and early 1990s, but the red paint remains intact on the Camaro, except for the rear deck. It still appears weathered and faded, but with a little sanding and polishing starts to shine.

Under the hood, the Camaro has the fuel-injected 2.8-liter V6. Using a multi-port electronic setup, the fuel injection raised the output of this engine to 135 horsepower and 165 pound-feet of torque. Performance with this engine was tepid in the 3,300-pound Camaro, but this was an era where the "hot" engine produced 225 horsepower.

For now, the V6 engine makes zero horsepower after sitting for 12 years. But thanks to a little help from Robby Layton, who stopped by the WD Detailing shop, they were able to get it started, even though the fuel lines and gas take are corroded.

The inside of the car is "grody to the max," to borrow a phrase from this car's heyday. At least one dead mouse and lots of debris clutter the interior. However, before long, the Camaro looks presentable. Even though the V6 doesn't have the appeal of the 1983 Camaro Z/28 we saw previously, it could make a nice car to cruise around in.