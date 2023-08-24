A 2000 Chevrolet Camaro SS with 108 original miles is not the kind of vehicle typically found at a dealer auto auction. It's also not the typical vehicle featured on a YouTube channel about salvage vehicles. Yet that's exactly what Auto Auction Rebuilds stumbled across recently.

Parked inside one of the garages, the Chevrolet Camaro's auction tag indicates it has only 108 miles. It's possible that's a typo, and the car actually has 108,000 miles, but it looks incredibly clean. While there are a few minor paint imperfections, the car is free of dents, dings, and scratches. The interior looks spotless, with no scuffs or wear marks on the upholstery.

However, the best indicator that the car really does have just 108 miles on the odometer is under the hood. The engine doesn't have a speck of dirt. All of the brackets, bolts, and hardware look new, and the fanbelt looks like it was installed at the factory. Even the underside of the fiberglass hood itself is spotless, looking like it was freshly painted or never used.

The 2000 Camaro borrows the LS1 motor from the Chevrolet Corvette. It makes 305 horsepower in Z28 trim and 320 horsepower in the SS model. Partnered with a six-speed manual transmission, it's capable of zero to 60 miles per hour sprints in 5.5 seconds and 13.5 second quarter-mile times.

In addition to slightly more power, the SS included a performance package with a fiberglass cold-air induction hood, a low-restriction dual exhaust system with 2-inch tailpipes, stiffer suspension, and an SS-specific rear spoiler. New, the Z28 started at $21,800 plus an additional $3,950 for the SS package.

In the video, Randy is clearly excited about the Camaro and indicates he's willing to spend big bucks to buy it. However, he thinks it will probably sell for more than $20,000. Recent auctions on Bring a Trailer show 2000 Camaro SS coupes with the six-speed manual selling for $20,000 to $22,000. But one example with only 3,000 miles fetched $31,000 last year.