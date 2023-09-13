Friends, you better sit down for this one. We've seen plenty of barn finds over the years, but we don't often see something like this. Posted recently to YouTube on the Classic Car Rescue channel, we're looking at what could be a million-dollar collection of cars in various states of repair gathering dust. In fact, two cars alone in this sea of iron could crack the $1 million mark. More on that in a bit.

First off, no this isn't a barn. The term barn find has evolved to encompass any automotive discovery of an abandoned or forgotten nature, and that includes a claimed 200-plus collection stacked into an old warehouse. The video title states this is an old museum, but whatever it is, this is home to a mighty impressive collection of classics.

Where do we start? The video opens with classic American muscle, namely a pair of first-generation Camaros with a red Shelby Mustang – possibly a 1969 GT500 – in between. We see many more Mustangs throughout the nine-minute clip, including a rare 1968 Shelby GT500KR convertible. Provided it's not a clone or replica, it's one of just 518 produced and it could be quite valuable. A red 1968 KR recently sold through Barrett-Jackson for $205,000.

And that's just the tip of the proverbial iceberg. The video takes us past numerous American classics from the 1950s and 1960s, including a sea of big-fin-era Cadillacs. There are also numerous sedans and coupes from the 1920s and 1930s, and not all of them are American. The video zooms in on a classic Rolls-Royce, and later on we glimpse a Volvo P1800. Looking for something more modern? Check out the Mercedes G-Class partially under a cover, not to mention the Dodge Dakota convertible pickup truck that launched in the late 1980s.

And then we come to the Auburns. Wait, what?

Yes, there could be a pair of Auburn Boattail Speedsters sitting in a corner of the warehouse, parked near the Camaros we mentioned at the start of the video. We strongly emphasize could be here, because these cars are exceedingly rare and valuable and as such, replicas do exist. The video footage isn't clear enough to capture detail, and sadly we never get a close-up look. But the light blue model has markings similar to those of a supercharged Boattail. To showcase how wild it would be to find one collecting dust in an old warehouse, a 1935 851 SC Speedster sold at auction earlier this year for $747,500.

The video doesn't offer any information regarding the history of these cars, who might own them, or where the building is. Considering what's inside, the location is probably best kept a secret. Hopefully, someone steps in soon to bring these classics back to life.