The Chevrolet Camaro is nearing retirement. Hennessey is sending it out with a bang by introducing the ZL1 Exorcist Final Edition making 1,000 horsepower. The company is making just 57 of them.

Hennessey achieves the increased power output by taking the 6.2-liter LT4 V8 and adding a larger supercharger, higher flowing air intake, and an updated fuel system with a new pump and injectors. The engine also receives ported cylinder heads and new camshafts. The valves, springs, retainers, lifters, and pushrods are improved components. Additional tuning includes a bigger heat exchanger, stainless steel headers, and high-flow catalytic converters.

All of this work lets the engine make 1,000 hp and 996 pound-feet of torque, which is a significant increase over the stock 650 hp and 650 lb-ft. The Exorcist Final Edition can hit 60 miles per hour in 2.1 seconds and cover the quarter-mile in 9.57 seconds. The top speed is 217 mph.

The only exterior modifications from the standard Camaro ZL1 are Final Edition graphics on the exterior. This includes stripes along the sides of the body and circular emblems behind the front wheels.

In March, Chevy announced that 2024 would be the final model year for the current Camaro. The company also discontinued the turbocharged four-cylinder and LS trim for these last-run models. Riptide Blue and Nitro Metallic Yellow were two new color options.

Chevy also introduced the Collector's Edition, which includes a limited run of 350 units for the ZL1 trim. This model features Panther Black Matte exterior paint with a metallic black stripe and red brake calipers. It also comes with the Canfield Sport watch from Shinola that has the Camaro logo on the dial.

Chevy doesn't intend this to be the end of the Camaro name. "While we are not announcing an immediate successor today, rest assured, this is not the end of Camaro’s story," said Chevrolet Global Vice President Scott Bell when the company announced the existing vehicle's retirement.

As of Q3 2023, Chevy has moved just 24,688 examples of the Camaro for the year so far. That's up 28.7 percent over the same period in 2022.