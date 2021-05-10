F9 is the official name for the ninth installment in the Fast & Furious franchise. Ahead of the US premiere on June 25 and UK debut on July 8, we have access to a gallery of official photos that showcase many of the vehicles that are the real stars of the upcoming film.

So Many Dodges

Dom is definitely a Dodge guy. Not only does he have the Charger referred to as the Tantrum (above), he also has the 1327 Charger with its massive supercharger sticking out of the engine bay.

A New Charger For Dom

His primary ride in F9 is a 1968 Charger with something very special about it – there's a mid-mounted V8 engine. It rides on a lowered suspension, and there are modified front fenders that arch inward toward the wheels. The changes are even more significant at the back where the widened fenders give the coupe big hips.

A Look Inside

Inside, a piece of plexiglass separates the engine from Dom, and there are old-school, low-back bucket seats. It must be a deafening place for the driver when the powerplant gets going. The rear window makes the powerplant and the exhausts easily visible to anyone passing by.

Down To Business

As seen in the F9 trailer, one of the major setpieces in the film has the family chasing down an armored trailer called the Armadillo. In this shot, the newly returned Han and Mia are in the orange-and-black Supra, and you can see Dom's mid-engine Charger on the right. One of the bad guys' rigs is chasing them down from behind.

The Final Frontier

Also from the last trailer, we know that there's a jet-powered Pontiac Fiero that appears to be going into space. We have a feeling this wild look might inspire a few builders to create their own, non-functioning replicas to display at local car shows. If nothing else, at least it exposes the Fiero to a new generation of people.

Fit For A Noble

Helen Mirren returns in F9 to reprise her role of Magdalene Shaw. She'll be behind the wheel of a Noble M600 with an eye-catching color scheme that mixes eggplant purple and bright yellow.

The New Villian

The new villain for F9 is John Cena playing Jakob Toretto, Dom's brother. He's a fan of the Blue Oval, unlike this big bro's enthusiasm for Dodge. Our materials simply refer to his car as a 2016 Ford Mustang, although there are clearly GT350 touches. It also gets a hood scoop for a more aggressive look. The shot above captures a scene where Dom and Jakob have an automotive battle with their cars.

And The Rest

There were a bunch of other images in the gallery that show off machines from F9. They include alternate angles of some of the models highlighted above and tertiary vehicles that aren't likely to get a major role in the film.

Gallery: Fast And Furious 9 Vehicle Lineup