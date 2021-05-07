Controversial tuner Mansory has been keeping itself quite busy in recent months with lots of tuning projects. The Portofino is their third customized Ferrari this year, following wild makeovers for the F8 Tributo and 812 GTS released earlier in 2021. The German aftermarket specialist is particularly proud of the retractable hardtop, now made entirely out of forged carbon.

Numerous body add-ons feature the same lightweight construction and you can see these upgrades from just about every angle. The front apron and hood air vents utilize forged carbon, much like the side skirts and mirror caps. Even the pillars and door handles follow this theme, which continues at the back for the subtle lid spoiler and the not-so-subtle apron.

Rounding off the changes on the outside are the custom wheels with a yellow rim edge to match the body color. These new shoes measure 21 inches at the front and 22 inches for the rear axle and represent a new wheel design from Mansory that will be available for all of the tuner's Ferrari-based tuning programs later this year.

Stepping inside, the Portofino's cabin has been bathed in black leather with striking yellow accents to provide a visual connection with the vividly painted exterior. With the exception of the black hazard lights control and the three buttons for the gearbox denoting the Italian flag, the rest of the switchgear has been finished in yellow. There's no Prancing Horse on the steering wheel as the center cap has been replaced with Mansory's logo surrounded by carbon fiber.

The tuner has also massaged the twin-turbo 3.9-liter V8 engine, which develops 591 horsepower and 560 pound-feet (760 Newton-meters) when the car passes through the gates of Maranello on its way to the future owner. It now pumps out 710 hp and 656 lb-ft (890 Nm) to trump the newer Portofino M (Modificata).

The revised engine management system and a custom exhaust allowed Mansory to extract more prancing horses from the eight-cylinder, which has had a positive impact on performance. The sprint from 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) now takes three seconds flat and the top speed has increased to 208 mph (334 km/h).

Ferrari recently unveiled the 812 Competizione and 812 Competizione A (Aperta) duo and it’s probably only a matter of time before Mansory will get its hands on the flagship front-engined V12 machine.