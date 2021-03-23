We all know that the next-generation Mercedes Citan is coming and that Mercedes-Benz is giving it a full-electric counterpart called the eCitan. The automaker even released an official teaser of the nameplate last year, announcing a debut by the second half of 2021.

Now, Daimler is teasing the van again on LinkedIn. The teaser, of course, comes in the form of deliberate spy shots, showing the van in familiar camouflage wraps. Even better, the eCitan has been "spied" for the first time, with one of the accompanying photographs showing the small electric van at a charging station.

Gallery: 2022 Mercedes eCitan Officially Teased On LinkedIn

4 Photos

The LinkedIn post came with a caption: