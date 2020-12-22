Countless automotive brands have come and gone over the years, though there’s been a recent trend of reviving them with alternative powertrains. AC Cars wowed earlier this year by putting an electric powertrain in a vintage-looking AC Cobra, and it’s electrified evolution isn’t over. Today, the company announced a new electric scooter brand called Autokraft by AC and announced its first product.

The electric scooter comes with a 24-volt lithium-ion battery pack paired with a built-in charger, with the recharge time from empty taking an estimated 4.5 hours. The TR560 scooter has a top speed of 25 kilometers per hour (15 miles per hour) with an estimated range of 50 kilometers (31 miles). AC says those are comparable figures to the competition. However, the company will offer an optional higher-output battery for £50 ($66 at current exchange rates), which seems like a no-brainer for a scooter that starts at £1,692 ($2,258), which includes the VAT.

Gallery: Autokraft By AC TR560 Scooter

8 Photos

AC may have picked the perfect time to introduce a new electric scooter as the coronavirus pandemic continues to present challenges to the ways we travel. Interestingly, electric scooter use on public roads is illegal in the UK, though legislative changes are already planned to be made. It will “give the green light to sales in the sector,” according to the company, which has seen an uptick in interest. AC has resurrected the Autokraft by AC name, which dates back to the 1970s.

The new TR560 scooter gives AC Cars an interesting pair of products. While it does offer a four-cylinder gas-powered Cobra, the more interesting one of the two is the electric variant, as it feels much more like the future we’re heading toward. It’ll be interesting to see what the company accomplishes in 2021 as the owner, Alan Lubinsky, hopes for more sales successes. The new scooter should certainly help.