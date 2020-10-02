The Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo will be the German automaker’s next electric vehicle, and we should see it before the end of the year. Over the last 12 months, spy photos have shown the electrified wagon slowing losing its camouflage and cladding, and the latest batch continues that trend even if it’s difficult to notice. The rear lacks the fake taillight stickers of preview test vehicles.

The longer-roofed Taycan looks much like its sedan sibling with a reworked rear. The wagon-like appearance swaps out the sedan’s trunk for a wagon’s hatch, but much of the rear looks like it does on the Taycan – sleek, with thin taillight elements spanning the width. A sporty, though subdued diffuser sits below. Other changes are difficult to spot as the Cross Turismo looks nearly identical to the sedan version.

Gallery: Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo Spy Photos

20 Photos

The more versatile offering is expected to use the same powertrain as the sedan, which means we should see the wagon offer between 530 horsepower (395 kilowatts) and 761 hp (567 kW). The range should be similar; however, battery technology is continuously evolving, so the wagon could feature some small improvements. Porsche made a host of upgrades to the 2021 Taycan sedan less than a year after its debut, like shaving 0.2 seconds off the car’s zero-to-124 mile-per-hour (200 kilometer-per-hour) time to 9.6 seconds.

The Taycan and Taycan Cross Turismo are just the beginning of Porsche’s electrification efforts. After the Cross Turismo, Porsche’s next EV will be the Macan, its first electric crossover. It’ll ride on the new Premium Performance Electric platform that’ll be shared with other VW Group brands. However, the electric Macan won’t arrive until 2022. Until then, Porsche should reveal the Taycan Cross Turismo sometime before the end of the year, with sales scheduled to start sometime next year.