Porsche and Tesla have been fighting for the Nürburgring EV crown for several years, and while the Texas-based automaker is currently the Lord of the 'Ring among non-supercars, Zuffenhausen could strike back. A new spy video shows the yet-to-be-announced flagship version of the Taycan in full attack mode on the Green Hell. It is believed the German electric sedan has already lapped the Nordschleife faster than the Plaid, but nothing is official yet.

According to the professional spy photographer who shot this video, the Taycan Turbo GT (name not confirmed) was actually closer to the Rimac Nevera's lap time than the Plaid's. As a refresher, the Croatian electric supercar lapped the famous track in 7 minutes and 5.298 seconds whereas the Model S Plaid Track Pack needed approximately 20 seconds more. The man with the camera claims "for sure they [Porsche] have beaten the Tesla."

Porsche Taycan GT new spy shots

50 Photos

The new spicy version will likely coincide with a mid-cycle facelift for the entire Taycan range. Multiple reports are stating Porsche is cramming in a third motor for a combined output rumored to reach four digits. Aside from packing at least 1,000 horsepower, the range-topping version will also receive an aerodynamic package – as evidenced by the massive rear wing this prototype was flaunting.

Porsche has been predictably tight-lipped about the changes it has in store for the Taycan. We're particularly curious to find out how much the Turbo GT weighs considering a Turbo S already tips the scales at 5,101 pounds. On the other hand, technology has progressed since the all-electric sedan was developed in the mid-2010s, so the engineers might have something up their sleeves to offset the weight penalty.

The Taycan is already four years old, so a technological update is necessary to remain fresh in an increasingly competitive segment, especially since the Lucid Air already has a tri-motor Sapphire variant.