We know from the countless drag races we’ve organized, filmed, and watched so far that power isn’t the only deciding factor for a win. And with the current crop of high-performance electric cars, power is getting a relative term to some extent – if you want to make an impression on the drag strip, it is no longer enough to have 300 horsepower on tap. But in many cases, the more power your vehicle has, the higher the chances are for a triumph.

Our Turkish colleagues from the global Motor1.com family have recently put against each other two of the most capable modern electric vehicles. The drag race filmed at the Bursa Yunuseli Airport lined the Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 and the Porsche Taycan 4S in a direct quarter-mile drag race. There’s also a 0-62 miles per hour (0-100 kilometers per hour) acceleration comparison. But let’s see the specs first.

The black car in the video featured at the top of this article is the Mercedes, which in this particular specification has a peak output of 761 horsepower and 700 pound-feet of torque. On paper, it should be capable of reaching 62 mph (100 kph) from a standstill in about 3.4 seconds and hit a top speed of 137 mph (220 kph). The car tested by our Turkish colleagues tips the scales at 5,853 pounds (2,655 kilograms).

Against it is the Porsche Taycan in 4S specification, which has a slightly more complex powertrain with a two-speed transmission and a limited-slip differential on the rear axle. Its output is around 530 hp, but keep in mind this is a peak number, while its continuous output is rated at 430 hp. The torque is around 480 lb-ft and the car weighs 4,883 lbs (2,215 kg), which makes it significantly lighter than the Mercedes. Can the lower weight and more advanced powertrain give the Taycan 4S an advantage in this race?

Well, as mentioned in the first paragraph, power is not everything in drag races. But in this case, the Mercedes is significantly more powerful and this gives it a solid advantage. Is it enough to beat the Taycan in this direct drag race? The answer is in the video at the top of this page.