The "most dynamic Taycan of all time" will go official later today as a more powerful version of Porsche's hot EV. Likely to gain the "Turbo GT" suffix, the high-performance electric sedan will have the Tesla Model S Plaid and Lucid Air Sapphire in its crosshairs. It already has a feather in its cap by setting a Nürburgring lap record for purely electric models.
Porsche has been tight-lipped about the Taycan Turbo GT but the spy shots of virtually undisguised prototypes running around the 'Ring revealed a more aggressive body. The comprehensive aero package will include that look-at-me rear wing and more subtle tweaks for better airflow. The engineers from Zuffenhausen might have put the Taycan on a diet before sending it to the gym to build some muscle. It's a logical assumption since the Cayenne Turbo GT also got more power and lost weight.
Porsche Taycan GT new spy shots
We'll have to wait and see whether those rumors about a third motor will pan out, but even without it, combined output is likely to hit four digits, at least with a boost function. Look for neck-snapping acceleration since adding power while removing weight will likely enable a 0 to 60 mph run in the low two-second range. Odds are we're going to see the most powerful production Porsche ever, although a temporary title since the Mission X supercar has high chances of entering production.
Let's face it – the Porsche Taycan Turbo GT won't save our fragile planet with its electric drivetrain. The intent here is to show an EV can be more than just absurdly quick in a straight line. It can be fun to drive around a track despite what will certainly still be a lofty curb weight. Driving it at full tilt is going to drain the battery at a much higher rate but that's a sacrifice owners will be willing to make.
As to how much it’s going to cost, a 2025 Taycan Turbo S is already an eye-watering $210,995. Porsche is likely to charge at least an extra $20,000 for the new crown jewel of the lineup. With options, you'll likely end up spending a quarter of a million dollars.
Source: Porsche