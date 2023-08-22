Since the introduction of the Taycan, Porsche has been using the Turbo S name on not just combustion-powered vehicles. Of course, there’s no actual turbocharger in an electric car but in Porsche’s world, Turbo S now denotes a certain level of performance in the hierarchy. The Taycan is not the only model of the Stuttgart-based company to use this name as the 911 and Panamera are also sold in a more powerful Turbo S version.

The folks over at Autocar India decided to see which Turbo S model is the quickest in a standing-start race between the Taycan, Panamera, and 911. These are three very different machines but each one of them is mighty quick on the drag strip. Let’s see the dry numbers first and see which car has an advantage.

Starting with the Panamera Turbo S, which has a 4.0-liter V8 engine with 630 horsepower and 605 pound-feet of torque. The mill is mated to an eight-speed automatic gearbox, sending power to all four wheels. The car weighs 4,586 pounds (2,080 kilograms).

The Taycan Turbo S, in turn, is the heaviest of the trio tipping the scales at 5,060 lbs (2,295 kg). But it is also the most powerful in this lineup with a peak of 761 hp for a short period (625 hp without the overboost) and 774 lb-ft of instant twist. This output is generated by a dual-motor electric setup mated to a two-speed automatic.

Last but not least, the 911 Turbo S is the lightest of the trio at 3,615 lbs (1,640 kg). It has more power than the Panamera Turbo S at 650 hp coming from a 3.8-liter turbocharged boxer engine. The power goes to all four corners via an eight-speed automatic transmission.

Now that you know all the basic numbers, which car is your favorite? If you’ve watched previous drag races involving these three cars, you’ll probably have an idea of how fast each one of them is. Now, place your bets in the comments section below.