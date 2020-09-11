Do you know what color you want for your 2021 Ford Bronco? If not, this drone footage from the Michigan Assembly Plant might help because it shows the SUV's body in a variety of different shades.

The experts at the Bronco 6G forum note that this is the first time they are seeing the model in Velocity Blue. It's a very vibrant shade that would be a good choice for people who want to draw attention to their new SUV.

Gallery: Ford Bronco Paint Colors On Gas Cans

5 Photos

There's a bit of a mystery surrounding a blue Bronco on the far left of the drone's field of view. It could be a trick of the lighting, but the shade appears to be a bit darker than Velocity Blue. There's speculation that the hue could be Ford Performance Blue, which isn't currently in the Bronco's palette.

In the left rear of the group, there's a Bronco that's still in primer. The initial post on Bronco 6G speculated that this was possibly a previously unannounced shade of beige or tan. Unfortunately, this proved not to be the case.

The Bronco launches with 11 available colors: Antimatter Blue, Area 51, Cactus Gray, Carbonized Gray, Cyber Orange Metallic Tri-Coat, Iconic Silver, Oxford White, Race Red, Rapid Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat, Shadow Black, and Velocity Blue. Buyers can't get all of the shades on every trim level, though. The table above shows all of the hues and which grade they are available on.

To demonstrate the colors to buyers in a handy way, Ford painted metal gas cans in each shade (see them in the gallery above). This clever solution is far easier than hauling around a fleet of Broncos to various events.