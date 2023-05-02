Ever since the debut of the revived Ford Bronco, the American automaker has constantly been expanding the Bronco into more than just a model. The Blue Oval company has a few different programs and activities that turn the nameplate into more of an off-road experience and that strategy now continues with the launch of the Bronco Trail App during the Bronco Safari 2023 in Utah, which gathers hundreds of Bronco enthusiasts.

The mobile application is available only for Bronco owners for Apple iOS and Google Android devices. The highlight of the app is the selection of more than 1,200 professionally curated off-road trail maps across the United States, Canada, and Mexico. You can record your own routes and add photos and videos. Of course, you can also share your adventures on social media.

There are a few other interesting features in the new Bronco Trail App, including Points of interest, which keeps track of the tough challenges, scenic views, and more, and a pressure gauge monitor that shows real-time tire pressure information. Possibly the best trick is that you can download maps for offline use when you go off-grid.

Another interesting feature of the application is video capturing, which allows you to record your drive with your smartphone. The recordings can be viewed in the app or through a connection with the Bronco’s center screen and include data like speed, RPM, distance traveled, and more.

“The Bronco Trail App is the perfect companion for those looking to get the most out of their Bronco, especially when they go off the beaten path,” Matt Winter, Bronco brand manager, comments. “We know our customers value the time they take to go out there and get away from it all, and this app offers them an easy way to share the exciting experiences they have and connect with other off-roaders.”

Most recently, Ford announced the so-called Bronco Off-Roadeo Raptor Experience which is jointly developed by Ford Performance and Vaughn Gittin Jr. Basically, this is a school for off-road driving focused on the capabilities of the Ford Bronco Raptor.