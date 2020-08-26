Price information for brand new vehicles often comes weeks or even months after that vehicle debuts. Occasionally, an automaker will include entry-level pricing with a vehicle launch, so it was something of a treat to get prices for all of the 2021 Ford Bronco trim level right away. We didn’t get option pricing though – that typically isn’t available until the vehicle configurator goes live.

However, the new Ford Bronco isn’t a typical vehicle. There are over 165,000 reservations for the reborn SUV, and according to the Bronco6G forums, Ford sent out surveys seeking feedback from reservation holders about options and packages. Those surveys were shared on the forum, and they include prices for at least some of the optional extras folks can get. Since these prices are part of surveys, it’s very likely these figures aren’t set in stone.

Gallery: 2021 Ford Bronco Trim Levels

7 Photos

Arguably the package with the most interest is the Sasquatch Package. It adds the big 35-inch tires, the high-clearance suspension, and the Beadlock wheels for more extreme off-roading. It’s available on every Bronco trim (standard for Wildtrak) and according to this survey, you’ll pay $5,000 to get it. That is, you’ll pay that much on most trims – it’s a $2,500 add-on for the Badlands model.

The price difference is a mystery, but it might be due to the Bronco Badlands being well-suited to the upgrade. It comes with electronic sway bar disconnects and locking differentials, which are ideal features for slow-speed rock crawling. It might be an indication that Ford expects Badlands buyers to want the package, and it could also be a way to upsell buyers into more expensive trim levels.

What else do we learn from these surveys? Various hard top options can run anywhere from $700 to $3,700. An automatic transmission with the base 2.3-liter turbocharged four-cylinder is a $1,600 upgrade, and the 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6 costs $3,500. A modular front bumper is $800, and luxury equipment packages can range from $3,500 to $5,000 depending on the trim level.

Again, it’s important to note that these figures are not official and are part of a broad survey seeking feedback from Bronco buyers. If Ford sees greater interest in particular features, prices could go up. Similarly, prices could fall on options or equipment of little interest. Ultimately we’ll have to wait for the Bronco configurator to go live for the final word, but this at least gives us an idea of what to expect when that finally happens.