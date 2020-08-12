The Mercedes-Benz S-Class has always had one of the best interiors, whether it be the swaths of high-end leather, the latest technology, or the sheer amount of features on offer. But the company promises an even more upscale experience with its upcoming model – Mercedes has even gone so far as to dub the inside of the upcoming 2021 S-Class a "third place." That is, a refuge between home and work.

One thing to look forward to when stepping inside of the 2021 S-Class is the new ambient lighting. Hundreds of fiber optics made of a totally transparent coating line the door panels and floorboards, each fiber optic fixture consisting of about 250 LED lights. The goal, Mercedes says, is for the new ambient lighting fixtures to create a single continuous line of light throughout the vehicle.

And those new ambient lighting features are actually integrated into the driver assistance programs. So for example, blind-spot monitoring would warn you of a possible collision by projecting a bright red animation throughout the cabin. The additional ambient lighting also works in unison with the updated Energizing Comfort Control feature, which is only available as part of the Warmth and Comfort package.

The same Energizing Comfort features from the previous S-Class and other Mercedes-Benz products carry over. And much like the option found currently in other vehicles, it combines music, climate control, seat massage functions, and even fragrances to create a relaxed environment within the vehicle. It all works either at the touch of a button or through the "Hey, Mercedes" voice command system.

That's all to say the 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class should be really nice inside – more so than its predecessor, based on all the teasers we’ve already seen. The additional ambient lighting features and updated Energizing Comfort options will join a brand-new MBUX infotainment system and a totally fresh design. The new MBUX setup features a massive vertically oriented touchscreen and a more advanced digital instrument cluster. The new Mercedes-Benz S-Class debuts in September.