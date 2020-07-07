Orange isn't even an available exterior color.

The Jeep Renegade is the off-road brand's smallest offering. It doesn't have a legacy like the larger Wrangler, but those wanting to set their Renegade apart can opt for the new 2020 Renegade Orange Edition. While the name suggests a colorful crossover, the Orange Edition Renegade doesn't have much of that orange color.

Instead, the Orange Edition adds orange accents and other upgrades to the mid-level Latitude trim. The package offers a driver-side hood decal with an orange stripe, orange exterior mirror coverings, and orange bezels on the HVAC vents and door speakers. Other visual upgrades include 19-inch black aluminum wheels, unique orange-outlined badging, and gloss black grille rings. Jeep's 7.0-inch Uconnect infotainment screen is standard with the 8.4-inch unit available.

Alpine White is the Renegade Orange Edition's standard color with the Glacier White, Granite Crystal, and Black colors requiring a $245 premium over the $27,185 starting price for the front-wheel-drive model, which includes the $1,495 destination charge. Four-wheel-drive models start at $28,685, destination included. Black cloth seats are standard inside.

The Renegade Orange Edition does have additional options and packages available. Jeep's My Sky sunroof and dual-pane panoramic power sunroof are both available at $1,595 for each. Jeep's Safety & Security Group II adds rain-sensing windshield wipers for $695 while the Advanced Technology Group puts adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, and more into one $1,295 package. Power still comes from Jeep's 2.4-liter four-cylinder Tigershark engine that pairs with the company's nine-speed automatic gearbox. The mill makes 180 horsepower (134 kilowatts) and 175 pound-feet (273 Newton-meters) of torque.

The addition of the Orange Edition Renegade brings the number of available Renegade models up to 10, ranging from the entry-level Sport to the top-tier Trackhawk and High Altitude trims. The Renegade Orange Edition gives those looking for an affordably priced crossover the option to buy a Jeep with some visual distinction, though a bright orange exterior color would be the best cherry on top.

Source: Jeep via MoparInsiders.com