If you're planning on buying a new Toyota Supra, the time is inevitably going to come to change the oil. This video shows the step-by-step process of doing it, and the job doesn't look too hard as long as you have the right socket sizes and a torque wrench.

The process starts simply enough by removing the oil cap and lifting the car. The Supra has a flat underbody, but there's a special panel that requires just a partial rotation for accessing the drain plug. Open it up, and the oil comes flowing out just like any other car. Afterward, replace the nut and torque it to 25 newton-meters.

The oil filter is accessible from the back of the engine bay and sits in a cartridge that requires a 32-millimeter socket to open. From here, it's time to add 6.5 liters (1.7 gallons) of oil. The technician in this clip uses 5W-30, rather than the stock 0W-20, because the owner is going to be doing some track work with the Supra.

Checking the oil level is a pain, though. The Supra's BMW-sourced engine doesn't have a dip stick to do this manually. Instead, you need to start the engine, let it come up to temperature, and then go into the settings on the infotainment system to tell the car to check whether there's enough oil in the powerplant.

This process seems fine as long as the Supra is new and working perfectly. However, as the electrical components and sensors age, there's a concern about this system failing and be unable to monitor the engine oil level. Or the possibility of the sensor showing inaccurate information. With a traditional dipstick, this problem doesn't exist.

When the job is done, pressing the engine start button three times brings up a diagnostic menu on the instrument cluster. One of the options lets you reset the oil change interval warning. Then, it's time to hit the road again.