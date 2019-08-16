Whenever a new, hot performance car is ready to debut, automakers will often donate one to auction off for a charitable cause. McLaren did it with a unique MSO 720S. Toyota did it for the 2020 Supra, too. With the 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 right around the corner, the Dearborn-based automaker will again partner with JDRF, formerly the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, to raffle a one-off GT500 to help raise money for the organization’s fight against Type 1 diabetes.

The 2020 Shelby GT500 that Ford and JDFR are raffling off is a one-of-one model with a unique Venom metallic exterior paint color with black-painted racing stripes. Ford partnered with Protean and Penske Vehicle Services to create the one-off offering. It features the Carbon Fiber Track package (an $18,500) exposed carbon fiber wheels, Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires, Recaro leather-trimmed seats, and the Mustang GT4 track wing. Rear seats are deleted, too.

Powering the Shelby GT500 Venom is the supercharged 5.2-liter V8 engine making 760 horsepower (566 kilowatts) and 625 pound-feet (847 Newton-meters) of torque. All that power routes through a quick-shifting seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox, which allows the beast to run from 0-100-0 mph (0-161-0 kph) in 10.6 seconds. Stopping power comes from 16.5-inch (420-millimeter) front brake rotors.

Gallery: 2020 Ford Shelby GT500

Tickets are $10, and you can purchase them here. Ford and JDRF hope to sell 75,000 tickets before the raffle ends November 10. Ford will select two winners on November 14. First place receives the one-off 2020 Shelby GT500 while a second-place winner will receive a VIP race experience for two to the 2020 Daytona 500. Winners do not need to be present to claim their prizes.

If the GT500 is what you want in your driveway, then this raffle is an inexpensive way to get one – if you win – and the money goes to a good cause. The base GT500 starts at $73,995, which includes the $1,095 destination fee and $2,600 gas guzzler tax. Adding options can take the price above six figures.

Source: Ford