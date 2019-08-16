Tickets are $10 each.
Whenever a new, hot performance car is ready to debut, automakers will often donate one to auction off for a charitable cause. McLaren did it with a unique MSO 720S. Toyota did it for the 2020 Supra, too. With the 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 right around the corner, the Dearborn-based automaker will again partner with JDRF, formerly the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, to raffle a one-off GT500 to help raise money for the organization’s fight against Type 1 diabetes.
The 2020 Shelby GT500 that Ford and JDFR are raffling off is a one-of-one model with a unique Venom metallic exterior paint color with black-painted racing stripes. Ford partnered with Protean and Penske Vehicle Services to create the one-off offering. It features the Carbon Fiber Track package (an $18,500) exposed carbon fiber wheels, Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires, Recaro leather-trimmed seats, and the Mustang GT4 track wing. Rear seats are deleted, too.
Powering the Shelby GT500 Venom is the supercharged 5.2-liter V8 engine making 760 horsepower (566 kilowatts) and 625 pound-feet (847 Newton-meters) of torque. All that power routes through a quick-shifting seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox, which allows the beast to run from 0-100-0 mph (0-161-0 kph) in 10.6 seconds. Stopping power comes from 16.5-inch (420-millimeter) front brake rotors.
Tickets are $10, and you can purchase them here. Ford and JDRF hope to sell 75,000 tickets before the raffle ends November 10. Ford will select two winners on November 14. First place receives the one-off 2020 Shelby GT500 while a second-place winner will receive a VIP race experience for two to the 2020 Daytona 500. Winners do not need to be present to claim their prizes.
If the GT500 is what you want in your driveway, then this raffle is an inexpensive way to get one – if you win – and the money goes to a good cause. The base GT500 starts at $73,995, which includes the $1,095 destination fee and $2,600 gas guzzler tax. Adding options can take the price above six figures.
FORD, JDRF RAFFLE OFF CUSTOM PAINTED SHELBY GT500 TO HELP FUND RESEARCH FOR JUVENILE DIABETES CURE
DEARBORN, Mich., Aug. 16, 2019 – Ford is donating a custom 2020 Mustang Shelby® GT500® adorned in one-of-a-kind Venom paint that will be raffled to benefit JDRF and its battle against Type 1 diabetes.
The 2019 JDRF Mustang Shelby GT500 comes in a one-of-one Venom metallic clearcoat – a stealthy charcoal color – with black painted over-the-top racing stripes. It has the Carbon Fiber Track Package, including exposed carbon fiber wheels, Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires, rear seat-delete, Recaro® leather-trimmed seats and Mustang GT4 track wing.
“Building on the excitement around GT500 is a terrific way to help JDRF fund research and help find a cure for Type 1 diabetes,” said Dave Pericak, Ford director of enterprise product line management. “Not only does this raffle provide an opportunity to win the most powerful production Ford ever, it also speaks to how Ford strives to make people’s lives better.”
Ford has been donating vehicles to JDRF for its raffle fund-raiser for nearly a decade. Ford teamed up with Protean and Penske Vehicle Services to create this custom-colored pony car.
Ford and JDRF are aiming to sell 75,000 raffle tickets during this annual fundraiser to raise money for JDRF, which is an interntional leader in Type 1 diabetes research funding, programming and awareness.
The first-place raffle winner takes home the Venom Shelby GT500. The second-place winner will receive an all-inclusive VIP race experience for two to the 2020 Daytona 500.
Tickets can be purchased online at https://p2p.onecause.com/jdrfgt500 until Nov. 10. Tickets cost $10 each. The drawing will be held Nov. 14 at the Ford Conference and Event Center, 1151 Village Road, Dearborn, Mich. The winner does not need to be present at the raffle drawing to win.
2020 Mustang Shelby GT500
The all-new Mustang Shelby GT500 delivers on its heritage with 760 horsepower, delivering the quickest street-legal acceleration and most high-performance technology to date ever offered in a Ford Mustang.
Arriving this fall, the Shelby GT500 features the most power- and torque-dense supercharged V8 in the world with 760-horsepower and 625 ft.-lb. of torque from its Ford Performance 5.2-liter V8 engine. Thanks to its first-in-class Tremec® TR-9070 DCT 7-speed dual-clutch transmission, the Shelby GT500 achieves a 0-100-0 in 10.6 seconds – an acceleration experience typically reserved for supercars.