16 Cars You Can Still Buy With A Naturally Aspirated V6

Naturally aspirated V6 engines are becoming an endangered species. Automakers are increasingly downsizing to turbocharged four-cylinders and more efficient hybrid powertrains, leaving buyers with fewer options if they want a traditional six-cylinder without the added boost.

Thankfully, a handful of options remain, spanning a surprisingly wide range of makes and models. The naturally aspirated V6 is still kicking in everything from luxury SUVs and family minivans to mid-size trucks and, yes, even a sedan.

Here are the new vehicles you can still buy today with a traditional naturally aspirated V6.

Acura MDX

Photo by: Acura

Engine: 3.5-Liter V6

Output: 290 HP / 267 LB-FT

Price: $53,350

The MDX is Acura's best-selling model, and it comes standard with a naturally aspirated 3.5-liter V6. That engine makes 290 horsepower and 267 pound-feet of torque, paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission. Buyers can choose between front- and all-wheel drive. Acura does have a more powerful turbocharged V6, but it's reserved for the high-performance Type S. That engine makes 355 hp and 354 lb-ft of torque.

Chevrolet Express Passenger Van

Photo by: Chevrolet

Engine: 4.3L V6

Output: 276 HP / 298 LB-FT

Price: $50,345

They don't make them like this anymore, literally. The Chevrolet Express is a throwback to simpler times, and that extends to what's under the hood. The passenger van packs a 4.3-liter V6 producing 276 horsepower and 298 lb-ft of torque, paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission. While the van itself hasn't changed much in nearly 30 years, its V6 is relatively modern. It's Chevrolet's EcoTec3 engine, which is less than a decade old. Chevy has offered a 4.3-liter V6 in the Express since the van first went on sale in 1996.

Chrysler Pacifica

Photo by: Chrysler

Engine: 3.6L V6

Output: 287 HP / 262 LB-FT

Price: $43,590

Chrysler may have given its last remaining model a fresh look for 2027, but the updated styling hides a familiar powertrain. The Pacifica still uses the company's 3.6-liter Pentastar V6, producing the same 287 horsepower and 262 pound-feet of torque as before. The 2027 model gets an updated exterior with an illuminated grille and vertical LED projector headlights. It also wears Chrysler's new branding, but underneath, it's essentially the same minivan as before.

Ford Transit Passenger Van

Engine: 3.5L V6

Output: 275 HP / 260 LB-FT

Price: $62,275

Most modern Fords rely on the Blue Oval's EcoBoost family of turbocharged engines, but the Transit is special. Its naturally aspirated 3.5-liter V6 produces 275 horsepower and 260 pound-feet of torque. Ford offers the Transit in several configurations for both passenger and commercial use, with different roof heights and additional engine options.

Honda Odyssey

Photo by: cars_n_stuff3 & Honda

Engine: 3.5-Liter V6

Output: 280 HP / 262 LB-FT

Price: $44,790

The Honda Odyssey sticks with a naturally aspirated 3.5-liter V6, producing 280 horsepower and 262 pound-feet of torque. It's paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission that sends power exclusively to the front wheels. Unlike some competitors, Honda doesn't offer all-wheel drive on its minivan. While other automakers have started moving toward turbocharged and hybrid powertrains in their family haulers, Honda continues to rely on its V6 lineup.

Honda Pilot

Photo by: Honda

Engine: 3.5-Liter V6

Output: 285 HP / 262 LB-FT

Price: $43,990

The Honda Pilot also uses a naturally aspirated 3.5-liter V6, though it makes slightly more power than the engine in the Odyssey. Output stands at 285 horsepower and 262 pound-feet of torque. Front-wheel drive comes standard, while all-wheel drive is available as an option. Many of the Pilot's competitors have already switched to turbocharged four-cylinder engines or hybrid powertrains, giving Honda's largest SUV (for now) a bit of a distinction.

Honda Passport

Photo by: Honda

Engine: 3.5L V6

Output: 280 HP / 258 LB-FT

Price: $46,790

The Honda Passport has been a hit, particularly in its TrailSport trim. One thing that sets it apart is its powertrain: A naturally aspirated 3.5-liter V6 is the only engine available, producing 280 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque. Honda pairs it with a 10-speed automatic transmission, and all-wheel drive comes standard. The Passport can also tow up to 5,000 pounds, slotting between the smaller CR-V and the larger, family-friendly Pilot.

Honda Ridgeline

Photo by: cars_n_stuff3 & Honda

Engine: 3.5L V6

Output: 280 HP / 262 LB-FT

Price: $42,390

The Honda Ridgeline shares its basic V6 with several other models in the automaker's lineup. In this application, the 3.5-liter engine produces 280 horsepower and 262 pound-feet of torque. It's paired with a nine-speed automatic transmission, and all-wheel drive comes standard. Unlike most other mid-size trucks, the Ridgeline uses unibody construction instead of the traditional body-on-frame setup. That gives it a more comfortable, car-like ride without sacrificing all of its utility.

Hyundai Palisade

Photo by: Hyundai

Engine: 3.5L V6

Output: 287 HP / 260 LB-FT

Price: $41,385

When Hyundai introduced the second-generation Palisade, it kept a naturally aspirated V6 under the hood. The new engine is slightly smaller and less powerful than the one in the outgoing model, producing 287 horsepower and 260 pound-feet of torque compared with the previous 291 hp and 262 lb-ft. Hyundai pairs the engine with an eight-speed automatic transmission and standard front-wheel drive. All-wheel drive is available as an option.

Jeep Grand Cherokee

Photo by: Jeep

Engine: 3.6L V6

Output: 293 HP / 260 LB-FT

Price: $41,725

The Jeep Grand Cherokee keeps things relatively simple with a naturally aspirated 3.6-liter V6 producing 293 horsepower and 260 pound-feet of torque. It's paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission. The V6 isn't the only engine available, but it remains a solid option for buyers who want a straightforward powertrain. The Grand Cherokee also comes in several trims, balancing everyday comfort with the off-road capability Jeep is known for.

Jeep Gladiator

Engine: 3.6L V6

Output: 285 HP / 260 LB-FT

Price: $43,895

The Jeep Gladiator also relies on the brand's familiar 3.6-liter Pentastar V6. It produces 285 horsepower and 260 pound-feet of torque and comes exclusively with an eight-speed automatic transmission. Properly equipped, the Gladiator can tow up to 7,700 pounds and carry a maximum payload of 1,720 pounds in the right 4x4 configuration. Its boxy shape doesn't do it any favors at the pump, though. Fuel economy is rated at 17 mpg in the city and 19 mpg combined.

Jeep Wrangler

Photo by: Jeep

Engine: 3.6L V6

Output: 285 HP / 260 LB-FT

Price: $38,030

When it comes to off-roading, sometimes simpler is better. Jeep takes that approach with the Wrangler, which is still available with a naturally aspirated V6 producing 285 horsepower and 260 pound-feet of torque. Better yet, buyers can pair it with a proper six-speed manual transmission. That makes the Wrangler one of the few mainstream vehicles left with a naturally aspirated V6 and a manual gearbox.

Kia Carnival

Photo by: Kia

Engine: 3.5L V6

Output: 287 HP, 260 LB-FT

Price: $39,035

In a sea of turbocharged family vehicles, the Kia Carnival still uses a naturally aspirated 3.5-liter V6 producing 287 horsepower and 260 pound-feet of torque, paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission. The Carnival also stands out by offering all-wheel drive, something you won't find on the Honda Odyssey. It's relatively affordable, too, making it an appealing option for larger families who aren't ready to give up a traditional V6.

Lexus IS 350

Photo by: Lexus

Engine: 3.5L V6

Output: 311 HP / 280 LB-FT

Price: $47,545

The Lexus IS 350 is the odd one out on this list. It's the only sedan here, and its 3.5-liter V6 also produces the most horsepower of any other V6. Output stands at 311 horsepower and 280 pound-feet of torque. It's also the only engine available in the IS 350. With a naturally aspirated V6 and the option of rear-wheel drive, the Lexus is one of the last luxury sedans to offer this kind of traditional powertrain. All-wheel drive is available, too.

What do you think?

Nissan Frontier

Photo by: Nissan

Engine: 3.8L V6

Output: 310 HP / 281 LB-FT

Price: $34,265

When the latest-generation Nissan Frontier arrived, it brought the engine from its predecessor. That wasn't a bad thing, though. The Frontier remains one of the few mid-size trucks on sale today with a naturally aspirated V6. Its 3.8-liter engine produces 310 horsepower and 281 pound-feet of torque, giving it the second-highest horsepower rating on this list, behind only the Lexus IS 350.

Nissan Pathfinder

Photo by: Nissan

Engine: 3.5L V6

Output: 284 HP / 259 LB-FT

Price: $41,565

The Nissan Pathfinder is a far cry from the rugged, body-on-frame off-roader it once was, but Nissan hasn't completely abandoned its traditional powertrain. Under the hood is a naturally aspirated 3.5-liter V6 producing 284 horsepower and 259 pound-feet of torque. It's paired with a nine-speed automatic transmission, standard front-wheel drive, and four-wheel drive available as an option. While the Pathfinder has become more family-focused over the years, its V6 is a reminder of the SUV's more traditional roots.

We want your opinion! What would you like to see on Motor1.com? Take our 3 minute survey. - The Motor1.com Team

Share this Story Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Flipboard

Reddit

WhatsApp

E-Mail

copy