More anticipated than the Toyota Supra, Ford Bronco, and every new Star Wars film combined, Chevrolet will debut its long-awaited mid-engined Corvette after more than a half-century of teasing and empty promises. Don't worry, we have plenty of photos and videos as proof of its existence. Though most of the prototypes we've seen thus far remain covered in camouflage, it's exciting to see the mythical sports car on-road nonetheless.

Rumor has it that we could see the new Corvette sometime this summer, with an on-sale date of 2020. While we all wait impatiently, here's everything you need to know until then.

What Is It?

It all started with a prototype. In 1964, Zora Arkus-Duntov (father of the Corvette) built the XP-819, a mid-engined vision of what the Corvette could be. Multiple mid-engined Corvette prototypes followed, and more than 50 years later, we're finally seeing the near-production prototypes in action.

Our first look at the mid-engined C8 Corvette came in 2016. Soon after that, it seemed like photos and videos of the vehicle popped up monthly. Now with more than a dozen sets of photos, and multiple videos, we're closer than ever to the production model.

By all accounts, it will be the most hardcore Corvette ever. Chevrolet will offer the mid-engined Corvette with a range of power options (potentially even a hybrid variant). It's Chevy's answer to European super coupes like the McLaren 720S and Ferrari F8 Tributo, and American competitors like the Ford GT.

What Does It Look Like?

If the renderings above are any indication, it should look a lot like this. It could even have a targa top. But just because the engine is moving behind the cockpit, don't expect a huge departure from the current design language, outside of proportions. This rendering, along with many others, borrows a bunch of cues from the current C7.

Most of the early prototypes don't give us a ton of clues as to its final design. But recent spy shots show what appears to be production front and rear design elements, while the rest of the body remains covered in camouflage. Overall, the C8 maintains the Corvette's signature sporty shape, while sharper headlights, and extended rear, and new wheels, among other things, should separate it from the current version.

What Will It Be Called?

Outside of "Corvette," the new C8 could have a few different names. The base model will likely retain the name "Stingray," while the range-topping model could adopt the "Zora" moniker. Early in the mid-engined Corvette's testing, some referred to it internally as "Emperor," but we don't expect that name to carry over to production trim.

What's Under The Hood?

4 Photos

Probably the mid-engined Corvette's most widely varying detail is the engine. Chevy hasn't confirmed anything yet, but reports suggest the coupe could come with three engine options. The entry-level engine should be a naturally aspirated 6.2-liter V8 producing somewhere around 460 horsepower (343 kilowatts). Reports hint at a new twin-turbo overhead-cam V8 with a flat-plane crankshaft, possibly producing 650 hp (485 kW).

At the top of the Corvette range, a twin-turbo 5.5-liter V8 with up to 850 hp (634 kW) is likely. Other rumors hint at a 1,000-hp (745-kW) all-wheel-drive hybrid version, but there isn't a ton of evidence to back up those claims. Yet. Also, don't' expect a manual transmission. GM's patent for a new clutch-by-wire system means the Corvette could get a fancy new dual-clutch gearbox exclusively.

How Much Will It Cost?

40 Photos

A new report from Hagerty says the C8 Corvette will start at around $60,000 to $70,000. Considering the current Corvette Stingray starts at $55,900, and the range-topping ZR1 is a relative performance bargain at $118,900, a $60,000 starting price sounds reasonable. Prices for the mid-engined Corvette vary wildly, though, depending on reports.

Some say the C8 Corvette could cost as much as $170,000. But, our best guess is that only high-end models will hit the six-figure mark. With a range of engine options, it's possible those numbers could represent both a starting price and a range-topping option, but we'll have to wait for confirmation from Chevy to be sure.

Some Chevy dealers, like Kerbeck Chevrolet in New Jersey, are already taking pre-orders for the mid-engined ‘Vette. On its website, the dealer asks for a $1,000 refundable deposit but doesn't have any actual pricing info.

When Will We See It?

Reports said the Corvette would show up at the Detroit Auto Show. But issues with the platform parked it until later this year. It won't show up at the New York Auto Show, though, either. Hagerty says the Corvette could debut at a standalone event, potentially at the National Corvette Museum in Bowling Green, Kentucky. The museum is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year. Production of the C8 Corvette will kick off late in 2019, with customers receiving their cars sometime early to mid-2020.