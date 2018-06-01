Deliveries will begin in January 2019.
Launched for the first time in 2012, the Nissan GT-R Nismo GT3 has entered a new model year. The 2018 edition of the race car, the automaker says, will be shipped to first customers in January next year.
Learning from accumulated actual race data since the 2015 model was released, the new GT3 racer has an optimized weight distribution and a lower center of gravity, thanks to new engine mounts. The motor now sits 5.9 inches (150 mm) lower than in the previous model, while the front and rear suspensions feature an improved design. Last but not least, there’s also a new “exclusively designed” air conditioning system, which ensures the atmosphere in the cabin is healthy even at high outside temperatures.
Nissan says the updated GT3, thanks to the improvements made by engineers, is “easy to handle for both professional and gentleman drivers,” and offers “significant reliability,” guaranteed by the approximately 18,641 miles (30,000 kilometers) of endurance tests.
"To develop the 2018 model Nissan GT-R Nismo GT3, Nismo, as the official sporting arm of Nissan, has made full use of the advanced technology and expertise we have gained through our vast experience in racing, and this car is built to be competitive in GT3 racing around the world," explains Takao Katagiri, CEO of Nismo.
Powered by a biturbo 3.8-liter V6 engine, the GT3 race car has over 550 horsepower (405 kilowatts), delivered to the wheels through a six-speed sequential gearbox. Six-piston front brakes and four-piston rear brakes provide the stopping power.
Nissan will be asking 60,000,000 Japanese Yen for the 2018 GT-R Nismo GT3, which translates to approximately $550,000 at the current exchange rates. The automaker explains additional spare parts will be required, but their type and amount depends on the race category the customer intends to participate in.
2018 Nissan GT-R Nismo GT3
- Development features of the 2018 model
- Lowered center of gravity and optimized weight distribution through a revision of the vehicle package
- Improved dynamics through newly designed suspension
- Optimized balance between stable downforce characteristics and drag
- Front and rear rigidity (flexural, torsional) improvements and enhanced linearity by utilizing advanced analysis technology
- Dry sump system implementation for lowered center of gravity and lubrication reliability
- Extended maintenance cycle through a newly designed transmission
- Strengthened brakes with increased durability and reliability
- An exclusively designed air conditioning system to reduce driver stress and ensure comfort during endurances races, etc. available as an option
- Price of the vehicle
¥60,000,000 (excl. tax / delivery at NISMO factory)
※ Optional / spare parts will be necessary depending on what category you intend to participate in.
- Specifications
|Length
|4,832mm
|Width
|2,036mm
|Wheelbase
|2,817mm
|Track
|Front
|1,690mm
|Rear
|1,700mm
|Weight
|1,285kg*1
|Engine Model
|VR38DETT
|Displacement
|3,799cc
|Maximum Power
|Over 405kw/6,500rpm Over 550ps/6,500rpm*1
|Maximum Torque
|Over 637M m/5,000prm Over 65.0kgf m/5,000rpm*1
|Drive System
|2WD FR
|Cluth
|Metal, 5.5 inch 4-plate
|Transmission
|6-speed Sequential
|Brake
|Front
|6-piston caliper/Ventilated Steel Disc Brake and Pad
|Rear
|4-piston caliper/Ventilated Steel Disc Brake and Pad
|Suspension
|Front
|Independent Suspension Double Wishbone
|Rear
|Independent Suspension Double Wishbone
|Tire
|Front
|330/710-18
|Rear
|330/710-18
|Wheel
|Front
|13.0Jx18
|Rear
|13.0Jx18