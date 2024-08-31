Reliability is important—especially when shopping for a used car. That’s why Consumer Reports put together a list of the most reliable used car brands you can buy from in 2024. The CR study focused on reliability of five to 10-year-old models, giving each brand an average score based on how well their vehicles performed. The full study lists the top 26 brands, which you can see here.

The top 10 is especially interesting. There are familiar faces, like Toyota and Lexus, and some surprises, like BMW. Many of the brands in the top 10 also have the most reliable cars in their respective segments, according to Consumer Reports.

1. Lexus

As you’d expect, Lexus tops the list of the most reliable used car brands. The automaker scored an average of 75 out of 100—just three higher than the next-best automaker (which also won’t surprise you). Used vehicles like the Lexus EX, GS, IS, RX, and others were accounted for in the ranking.

2. Toyota

No surprise here: Toyota comes in second on the reliability list behind its luxury counterpart, Lexus. The Japanese automaker scores an average of 73, with a whole host of models—from the 4Runner to the Venza—taken into account. The Corolla Hybrid, RAV4 Hybrid, and Tacoma all rank as CR’s most reliable cars in their respective categories, and many of these models made the recent iSeeCars list of longest-lasting cars.

3. Mazda

Mazda is ranked third with an average of 59, well below Toyota and Lexus. The Japanese automaker has six models accounted for in the study: the 3, 6, CX-3, CX-5, CX-9, and Miata. The 2019 Miata also ranks as the most reliable sports car under $20,000, while the CX-9 is the most reliable three-row SUV under $20,000.

4. Acura

Acura sneaks in just under Mazda with a reliability average of 57. The luxury automaker only has three models accounted for on this list: The MDX, RDX, and TLX. It’s one of five luxury automakers that make that top 10.

5. Honda

Just behind its luxury counterpart, Honda makes the list at number five. The automaker has an average reliability score of 55, with models like the Accord, Civic, CR-V, Odyssey, and a handful of others taken into account. The 2020 HR-V ranks as the most reliable small SUV under $15,000.

6. Buick

Believe it or not, Buick makes the top 10, coming in at sixth in the reliability study. The American luxury brand scored a 47 percent average. Consumer Reports took seven Buick models into account for the study, ranging from the Enclave SUV to the discontinued Verano sedan. The 2020 Buick Envision also ranks as CR’s most reliable luxury SUV under $20,000.

7. BMW

BMW is seventh with an average of 46 percent. The study looked at seven models from the German automaker, ranging from the compact 2 Series to the mid-size X5 SUV. BMW is one of just two German automakers in the top 10.

8. Subaru

Subaru is eighth on this list with an average of 46 percent, matching BMW. Six Subaru models were taken into account for the study: The Ascent, Crosstek, Forester, Impreza, Legacy, and Outback.

9. Nissan

Nissan averages 45 percent on the reliability meter, putting it ninth on this list. The Japanese automaker has one of the more robust lists of models included in the study, ranging from the electric Nissan Leaf (which probably doesn’t help its score) to the Pathfinder three-row and the subcompact Versa.

10. Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes-Benz rounds out the top 10, becoming the second German automaker after BMW. Mercedes averages 43 percent, which puts it just above Cadillac, Mini, and Lincoln, all with 42 percent. The study takes into account models like the C-Class, GLE SUV, and GLS.

Most-Reliable Used Car Brands